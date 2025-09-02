Police share new details on Rudy Giuliani car crash after his spokesperson referenced ‘domestic violence incident’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Authorities have revealed new details about the car crash involving former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, shedding light on the domestic violence incident that occurred across the road just before the collision.

Giuliani suffered a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and other injuries after a 19-year-old driver allegedly rear-ended his car on August 30 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 81-year-old has been released from the hospital.

Before the collision, the former mayor was “flagged down” by a woman involved in a domestic violence incident, according to Michael Ragusa, Guiliani’s head of security. Giuliani “immediately rendered assistance and contacted 911,” Ragusa wrote Sunday on X.

In a Monday update, New Hampshire State Police confirmed that a domestic violence incident had occurred nearby the crash scene. The police said that Ted Goodman, Giuliani’s spokesperson, had initially reported the incident to law enforcement.

Prior to the crash, Giuliani and Goodman, who was driving the car, were traveling on I-93 southbound when they were flagged down by a woman on the side of the road, “who reported to them she had been involved in a domestic violence incident,” authorities said.

open image in gallery Giuliani suffered a fractured thoracic vertebrae, multiple lacerations and other injuries after a 19-year-old driver allegedly rear-ended his car on August 30 in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 81-year-old has been released from hospital ( AP )

Goodman reported the incident to law enforcement just after 9 p.m. He and Giuliani stayed at the scene until state troopers arrived, police said. They then told police what they had witnessed.

Goodman and Giuliani then got back on I-93, this time headed northbound, according to New Hampshire State Police. At around 10 p.m., a collision occurred, almost directly across from the incident they had just reported.

“Investigators believe the driver who struck Goodman and Giuliani had no connection to the initial domestic violence incident. At this time, all aspects of the crash remain under investigation, including whether distraction or curiosity of the initial scene was a factor,” state police said Monday.

Authorities have identified 19-year-old Lauren Kemp as the driver who struck the back of the Ford Bronco carrying Giuliani and Goodman. No charges have been filed at this time.

Giuliani, Goodman, and Kemp were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

Maria Ryan, Giuliani’s “business partner and medical provider,” arrived at the hospital to oversee his care, Ragusa also stated. Hours before the collision, Ryan and Giuliani were spotted together at a New Hampshire Fisher Cats minor league baseball game, WMUR reported.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump said he plans to award Giuliani with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor ( AFP via Getty Images )

Attorney Arthur L. Aidala, a friend of the former mayor, told the New York Times that he had been released from hospital on Monday afternoon. “I have some healing to do, but I’m otherwise in great shape,” Giuliani reportedly told Aidala.

Ragusa also provided an update on Giuliani’s condition Monday.

“This is a man who survived 9/11—so a little car accident won’t be slowing him down,” he told The Independent in a statement. “He is eager to return to business and continue fighting for this country, as he has proudly done for the past 50 years.”

Giuliani became known as “America’s Mayor” for leading New York City through the aftermath of 9/11. He also served as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York and as a personal attorney for President Donald Trump during his first term. After peddling 2020 election lies, and defaming two Georgia election workers, Giuliani was disbarred in both Washington, D.C. and New York.

On Monday, President Trump announced he would be awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Giuliani. He didn’t mention the car crash.

“As President of the United States of America, I am pleased to announce that Rudy Giuliani, the greatest Mayor in the history of New York City, and an equally great American Patriot, will receive THE PRESIDENTIAL MEDAL OF FREEDOM, our Country’s highest civilian honor,” Trump announced on Truth Social.