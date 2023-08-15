Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Rudy Giuliani is too “busy” to address his indictment as one of Donald Trump’s 18 associates facing prosecution over alleged attempts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election in Georgia.

The former New York mayor, and Mr Trump’s former personal lawyer, sent out a spokesperson to deal with questions rather than face the media the day after the indictment was handed up by a Fulton County grand jury.

After the indictment was filed under seal on Monday night and before he knew for sure if his name would be in it, Mr Giuliani admitted on his live show on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that he felt “sorry for me” if he was charged.

His spokesperson, Ted Goodman, was asked by reporters on Tuesday why the normal media-friendly Mr Giuliani could not address his indictment himself.

“This is a busy man, as you guys know he has the top-rated show on the radio, the Rudy Giuliani Show on WABC nationally syndicated. He also has an 8pm show as well,” he said.

And he went on to defend Mr Giuliani’s record and career as a prosecutor and politician.

“Mayor Giuliani has been proven right time and time again and this time will be no different. Mayor Giuliani fought for justice on behalf of all Americans as the third highest-ranking official in the Department of Justice under President Ronald Reagan.

Reporter: “[Rudy Giuliani] usually comes out in public ... and talks for himself.”



“He continued his public service as the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York where he took downtime mafia, put behind bars some of the biggest criminals on Wall Street and cleaned up public corruption putting public officials behind bars, including a congressman.

The indictment in Georgia against former President Donald Trump is photographed Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. (AP)

“As mayor, he reduced crime, cleaned up the streets, and comforted the nation following September 11th. “

Mr Giuliani was working for Mr Trump following his defeat to Joe Biden, and prosecutors say was involved in a criminal enterprise to send Mr Trump back to the White House.

But Mr Goodman defended Mr Giuliani and his actions in Georgia.

FILE - Chapman University law professor John Eastman stands at left as former New York Mayor Rudolph Giuliani speaks in Washington at a rally in support of President Donald Trump, called the "Save America Rally" on Jan. 6, 2021. (AP)

“This is a man who isn’t afraid to fight, he knows what he’s done is all by the book and justice will prevail,” he said.

Mr Trump has been indicted with 13 felony charges against Mr Trump, including RICO, conspiracy to commit forgery, filing false documents, Solicitation of Violation of Oath by Public Officer and more.

In addition, 18 Trump associates have also been indicted, including former White House chief of staff mark Meadows and Mr Giuliani.