(REUTERS)

Sarah Palin is set to resume testimony in her defamation lawsuit against The New York Times amid speculation over her relationship with National Hockey League star Ron Duguay.

After testifying for only about 20 minutes yesterday, the former Alaska governor will return to the stand on Thursday morning for a chance to address the heart of her civil suit - her claim that the Times damaged her reputation with an editorial linking her campaign rhetoric to a mass shooting.

Her testimony comes as the case is expected to wrap up with closing arguments on Friday.

Ms Palin has already indicated she isn’t sure about the outcome, saying that she will consider asking the Supreme Court to reexamine defamation law should she lose.

Outside the courtroom, rumours have swirled about a possible romance between Ms Palin and Mr Duguay.

Ms Palin sought to quash suspicions earlier this week by describing Mr Duguay as her “buddy”.

But the rumours reignited as the pair were seen arriving to Manhattan court together on Wednesday and Thursday.