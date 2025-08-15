Hours before interviewing Patel and Bondi, Hannity bragged he wouldn’t ask about Epstein. He stayed true to his word

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ahead of his dual interviews with Attorney General Pam Bondi and FBI Director Kash Patel, Fox News star Sean Hannity boasted that he would not ask them about their botched handling of the files related to deceased sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, which has sparked a national uproar.

“If I hear that name one more time, my head's going to explode,” Hannity exclaimed on his radio show Thursday afternoon.

Indeed, when he got the chance to speak to both Patel and Bondi hours later, Hannity completely sidestepped any questions related to the Epstein case, instead focusing most of his attention on the administration’s claims that former President Barack Obama directed a “treasonous conspiracy” against Donald Trump with the investigation into Russia’s 2016 election meddling.

Hannity, a Trump confidant who has been dubbed the White House “shadow chief of staff,” has led the Fox News charge in trumpeting the Trump administration’s attempts to distract from the Epstein saga.

In a two-page memo last month, the Justice Department concluded that Epstein died by suicide and did not maintain a “client list” to blackmail prominent figures in his sex crimes, despite Bondi saying months earlier that he had the supposed list on her desk. The memo also found there was “no basis to revisit the disclosure of those materials.”

open image in gallery Fox News host Sean Hannity said ahead of time that he would not bring up Jeffrey Epstein during his interviews with Pam Bondi and Kash Patel. ( Fox News )

Amid the furor from the president’s MAGA base over the memo, which contradicted many of the conspiracy theories that Patel and other Trump officials had helped stoke for years, Trump ordered his supporters to stop paying attention to Epstein because the files were a Democratic “hoax.”

Fox News would immediately fall in line, largely ignoring the story while devoting much of its on-air coverage to the Trump administration’s distraction efforts. This included Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard declassifying documents related to the investigation into Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and accusing Obama and other intelligence officials of orchestrating a coup.

Following Gabbard’s initial claims on July 18, which fact checkers have called misleading, revisionist and false, the network aired 168 segments over the next 10 days centered on her accusations about an Obama-led criminal conspiracy. Since then, the right-wing network has continued to heavily invest in the story, even after Gabbard crashed and burned last week during a softball Fox News interview.

During his afternoon radio show on Thursday, Hannity spoke to a caller who wanted to know if Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) would face any repercussions over allegations made by a “whistleblower” that he leaked classified documents in 2017 to embarrass Trump. The story about Schiff, a vocal Trump critic, has received a lot of play on Fox News – especially after Trump called for right-wing media to cover it during a press conference this week.

“That evidence seems rather incontrovertible to me. But, of course, everyone's innocent until proven guilty,” Hannity said before pivoting to his upcoming interviews with Patel and Bondi.

“You know, the main focus of me having Kash Patel and Pam Bondi on tonight is all of this new information,” Hannity said. “Now, I know if, you know, the liberal media, etcetera, etcetera, you would probably, you know, ‘Oh, tell us about, you know, Jeffrey Epstein.’”

Saying he “head’s going to explode” if he hears Epstein’s name again, he then pointed to a CNN poll that found Americans don’t feel the Epstein case is the top issue in the country before asserting that there isn’t anything damning about Trump in the files.

“This was Joe Biden's Justice Department. If there was anything in there, it would have been released. I can promise you that,” he declared, adding that the DOJ has also met with Epstein’s partner Ghislaine Maxwell and has asked for grand jury testimony to be released. “So, let's see what happens.”

Late last month, the Wall Street Journal – which is owned by Fox News founder Rupert Murdoch – reported that Trump wrote a “bawdy” birthday letter to Epstein in 2003 that featured the president allegedly drawing a figure of a naked woman alongside suggestive phrases about his relationship with the disgraced financier. Trump vehemently denied the story as a “fake thing” and promptly sued the WSJ and Murdoch for $10 billion.

The Jounral and other outlets would later report that Bondi informed Trump in May that his name was included in the Epstein filed. The president has also denied those reports, with the White House calling it a “fake news story.” Additionally, dozens of other public figures were reportedly named in these files, and the president has never been formally accused or charged with a crime in connection with Epstein.

open image in gallery During a nearly 10-minute conversation with FBI Director Kash Patel, Hannity made sure not to once mention Jeffrey Epstein — something he said would be the case earlier in the day. ( Fox News )

Meanwhile, Hannity told the caller that his focus during his conversations with Patel and Bondi would be on whether former Obama intelligence officials were in “trouble,” what evidence they were compiling in their “grand conspiracy investigation,” and what Bondi’s power was in “convening a grand jury.”

“That's my focus tonight,” he concluded. “If you want to tune in and hear about Epstein, I'm going to tune in and find out whether or not we had the most corrupt deep state abuse of power in the history of the country.”

True to his word, the pro-Trump host didn’t once mention the Epstein case to either the FBI director or attorney general, despite those two being at the heart of the backlash over the administration’s refusal to release further documentation about the deceased sex predator.

Instead, as he hinted on the radio, Hannity devoted the bulk of his conversation with the pair to the topic of the administration’s Russia probe and any further developments, including Patel’s discovery of so-called “burn bags” of classified information about the Obama-era investigation. He also praised Bondi over her role in the administration’s federal takeover of the Washington police department, which the president has claimed is to fight a “crime emergency.”

At the same time, despite reports about turmoil between Bondi and Deputy FBI Director Dan Bongino over the Epstein fallout, Hannity assured his viewers that everything was running smoothly behind the scenes.

“At the FBI, the director Kash Patel is working around the clock with Dan Bongino and others and other agents. Not only are they dealing with the crime crisis left behind by Joe Biden and unvetted illegals, 12-20 million, but also peeling back the layers of what has been – what we have reported as a deeply politicized, weaponized federal bureaucracy.”

Notably, Bondi – who has long been a frequent guest on Fox News airwaves – had been absent from the network for weeks amid the growing backlash over the Epstein memo and her central role in it.

However, now that she is leading the president’s “hostile takeover” of the nation’s capital, and Fox News has appeared to successfully move past the Epstein saga, it would seem that Bondi is once again welcome back on the conservative cable giant.