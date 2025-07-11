Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino wasn’t at work Friday after he clashed with Attorney General Pam Bondi over the Epstein files, according to a new report.

Bongino and Bondi erupted into an argument in the White House on Wednesday over the recent memo from the FBI and Justice Department revealing that Jeffrey Epstein had no “client list,” Axios reports. The memo also confirmed that Epstein died by suicide in a New York City jail cell on August 10, 2019, following years of conspiracy theories surrounding Epstein’s death.

The move came a month after billionaire Elon Musk accused President Donald Trump of appearing in the so-called Epstein files, which are redacted court documents that name his alleged associates and victims.

The FBI official and attorney general argued over in the White House over a NewsNation article reporting that Bongino and FBI Director Kash Patel said they wanted more information on the Epstein files released earlier, but were held back from doing so, Axios reports. White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles, Deputy Chief of Staff Taylor Budowich and Patel all witnessed the clash, according to Axios.

A source close to Bongino told Axios that he “ain’t coming back” after skipping work today.

The Justice Department’s memo also included a ten-hour video from outside Epstein’s cell, arguing that it shows no one entered the room before he died by suicide. But many conspiracy theorists online claim the video has a “missing minute” and is part of a wider cover-up effort surrounding Epstein’s death.

A senior administration official claims that Bongino was in favor of releasing this video until it got heat online, Axios reports. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche says that Bongino and Patel both signed off on the memo.

“I worked closely with Patel and Bongino on the joint FBI and DOJ memo regarding the Epstein Files,” Blanche wrote on X. “All of us signed off on the contents of the memo and the conclusions stated in the memo."

Far-right activist Laura Loomer claims Bongino and Patel are both “furious” with Bondi over the “lack of transparency” on the Epstein files. Bongino and Patel were previously some of the most high-profile MAGA influencers who questioned how Epstein died. Since joining the FBI, the pair have stopped pushing the conspiracy that Epstein was murdered.

Loomer wrote on X that Bongino is “seriously thinking” about resigning over the issue, unless Trump moves to fire Bondi.

Loomer has long criticized Bondi’s handling of the Epstein files.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.