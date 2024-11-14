Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Donald Trump’s first White Housepress secretary has warned America to “buckle up” because the president-elect will take “Washington by storm.”

Sean Spicer, who resigned in 2017 after he disagreed with the appointment of Anthony Scaramucci to the role of White House communications director, reflected on Trump’s pick of Fox News host Pete Hegseth as defense secretary.

“I said this morning, if you are shocked or surprised by the appointment of Pete Hegseth last night as Secretary of Defense, buckle up baby, because it’s going, we got a lot more coming your way,” Spicer told NewsNation’s The Hill on Wednesday.

“And I think the policies, the people, and the process are going to take Washington by storm,” he added.

When asked whether he believed Trump would have a Senate confirmation process to name controversial former Florida congressman Matt Gaetz as his attorney general, Spicer said, “Maybe not.”

Trump has already applied pressure on the next Senate Majority leader to allow him to make recess appointments so he can fast-track positions without Senate approval.

open image in gallery Sean Spicer warned America to ‘buckle up’ ( Getty )

“They could recess appointment him right away,” Spicer added.

Spicer also shared some advice for Trump’s next press secretary, who he has not named yet. In an op-ed for The Hill, Spicer said it was important to check in with Trump “frequently.”

“First, always have the most up-to-date information on what the president thinks on policy and personnel matters. Check in with him frequently, and double-check if you have to. He is his own best spokesman,” he wrote.

“Despite what staff may say, the decision is always his, and the exact words communicating a decision or announcement are critical.”

Trump is in the process of filling key posts in his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign.

open image in gallery Trump has tapped Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general ( REUTERS )

Naming Gaetz as nominee for attorney general was one of the more shocking announcements, potentially handing him the top law enforcement position in the country that Trump has promised to utilize to seek revenge on his opponents and enemies.

Gaetz, a Trump loyalist and controversial figure in Congress, was subject to a Justice Department investigation into allegations of sex trafficking. He was ultimately never charged with a crime, and always denied any wrongdoing, but was under a House ethics investigation until he resigned from the House on Wednesday.

There are calls for the ethics report to be released.

Meanwhile, Tulsi Gabbard, a veteran and former Democratic congresswoman who promoted conspiracy theories about the U.S.’s involvement in Ukraine, has been selected to head the U.S. intelligence community, while Marco Rubio was officially chosen to serve as Trump’s Secretary of State on November 13 after much speculation.