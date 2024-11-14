Trump’s transition live: Matt Gaetz’s Attorney General pick sends shockwaves around Washington
Donald Trump has picked his controversial MAGA ally to oversee the nation’s Justice Department
President-elect Donald Trump’s pick of former Florida Representative Matt Gaetz to be his attorney general has sent shockwaves around Washington.
Gaetz resigned from his seat in the US House of Representatives in light of the news, Speaker Mike Johnson confirmed on Wednesday. This will effectively end the House Ethics probe into allegations of sexual misconduct and drug use made against him.
Republicans and Democrats are shocked by his nomination and there were audible gasps by House Republicans at a conference meeting on Wednesday when the news about Gaetz broke, according toAxios.
“I don’t think it’s a serious nomination for the attorney general,” Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said.
Senator Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat, told The Independent the announcement sounded like a headline in a satire publication. “That was in The Onion,” he said.
Trump has also chosen former Democratic Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard and Florida Republican Senator Marco Rubio to join his administration. Gabbard is set to serve as the director of national intelligence while Rubio has been nominated to be secretary of state.
Meanwhile, the Republicans have gained control of the House, completing their trifecta.
Congresswoman and former CIA case officer slams Tulsi Gabbard intelligence nomination
Congresswoman Abigail Spanberger of Virginia has weighed in on Tulsi Gabbard’s nomination as Trump’s director of national intelligence.
The Democrat said she is “deeply concerned” about what the appointment means for national security.
Senator Tommy Tuberville threatens Republicans who might vote against Gaetz for Trump’s attorney general
Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville has already fired warning shots at any Republicans who might vote against Matt Gaetz becoming Donald Trump’s incoming attorney general.
Speaking to Fox Business on Wednesday after the president-elect announced his controversial decision, the Alabama senator threatened to boot party members from the upper chamber if they oppose the former Florida representative’s nomination.
Alarm bells rang for a swathe of congressional Republicans on Wednesday when Trump announced he had picked Gaetz to become the nation’s top law enforcement officer and head up the Department of Justice.
James Liddell and Alex Woodward report.
RECAP: Who is in Trump’s Cabinet so far?
So far there is the MAGA ally, the Fox News host, and the ex-Democrat.
President-elect Donald Trump is filling key posts in his second administration, putting an emphasis so far on aides and allies who were his strongest backers during the 2024 campaign.
Thomas Beaumont and Ariana Baio have the rundown of all the nominees so far.
Senator Tammy Duckworth, who served in Iraq, slams Pete Hegseth as defense secretary
Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois has slammed Trump’s choice of Pete Hegseth as his next defense secretary and called out his comments that women shouldn’t serve in combat roles.
Duckworth, who lost both her legs in Iraq in 2004, shared her views with CNN’s Kaitlin Collins.
Watch: Donald Trump and Elon Musk perform bizarre duet of God Bless America at Mar-a-Lago
Donald Trump and Elon Musk performed a bizarre duet of God Bless America at Mar-a-Lago.
The President-elect and his new chief efficiency officer joined opera singer Chris Macchio for a rendition of the American classic at a party on Wednesday evening.
RECAP: Republicans have full control of Washington
Republicans have won enough seats to control the U.S. House, completing the party’s sweep into power and securing their hold on U.S. government alongside President-elect Donald Trump.
A House Republican victory in Arizona, alongside a win in slow-counting California earlier Wednesday, gave the GOP the 218 House victories that make up the majority. Republicans earlier gained control of the Senate from Democrats.
With hard-fought yet thin majorities, Republican leaders are envisioning a mandate to upend the federal government and swiftly implement Trump’s vision for the country.
Read more here.
Matt Gaetz’s nomination as attorney general sends shockwaves around Washington
Republicans and Democrats are stunned by Trump’s nomination of Matt Gaetz as attorney general.
News of his appointment drew audible gasps from House Republicans at a conference meeting on Wednesday, according to Axios.
A House Republican described the response in the room as “stunned and disgusted,” the outlet reported.
“I’m sure that there will be a lot of questions raised at his hearing,” said Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins.
Alaska Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski said Gaetz’s name “was not on my Bingo card.”
“I don’t think it’s a serious nomination for the attorney general,” she said.
Senator Peter Welch, a Vermont Democrat, told The Independent the announcement sounded like a headline in a satire publication. “That was in The Onion,” Welch said.
WATCH: Chicago mayor calls Trump a threat to Black families in direct message to president-elect
Why was Matt Gaetz investigated by the DOJ?
Matt Gaetz became part of a federal sex trafficking investigation targeting a former associate, Joel Greenberg. The pair were part of a group of Florida Republicans described in news reports as attending parties where participants used drugs and had sex with women who had been paid.
In 2021, Greenberg pleaded guilty to federal crimes including sex trafficking of a minor, identity theft, stalking, wire fraud, and conspiracy to bribe a public official, and received an 11-year sentence.
Gaetz has denied all wrongdoing.
In 2023, the Department of Justice declined to seek charges against the Florida congressman.
Gaetz was also the subject of a House ethics inquiry, featuring interviews with witnesses from the federal probe, who allege they attended the parties where Gaetz was allegedly present with women who were paid by Greenberg. A witness reportedly told investigators this summer Gaetz paid her for sex, which he denies.
The Republican has denied these claims and said the investigation is based on “lies intended solely to smear me.”
Gaetz’s resignation from Congress will end the House ethics investigation. Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy claimed earlier this year Gaetz led a successful challenge to his leadership in an attempt to stop the ethics investigation.
Former Trump administration aide Cassidy Hutchinson claimed in a memoir Gaetz groped her on two occasions and tried to make a pass at her at Camp David.
Gaetz has denied the allegations but claimed the pair had once dated, which Hutchinson denies.
Trump’s win has been described as resounding. It was closer than you think
Kamala Harris failed to improve on President Joe Biden’s national performance in the 2020 election, earning 9 million fewer votes and losing swing states that the president carried just four years ago.
While media members and political experts are labeling Trump’s win sweeping - the fact is Harris really lost the election by less than a million votes in the key swing states. If those votes went her way, she’d be the president-elect today even without winning the popular vote.
President-elect Donald Trump won 3.2 million more votes than the Democratic nominee in the race for most total votes. Such a close popular vote is not unusual for the 21st century, where presidential elections have often come to a knife’s edge in recent years. A deeper look at the results in key states from the 2024 races shows just how close Harris could have made it to the presidency.
