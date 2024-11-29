Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Seth Meyers gave Republicans a special Thanksgiving roasting on Thursday night, saying that Trumpworld has gone from being “a lovefest” to a “knife fight.”

The comedian joked that “it really is Thanksgiving” as he referenced reported in-fighting at Mar-a-Lago between some of Trump’s top lieutenants and advisers over his cabinet picks.

On the campaign trail, Trump often referred to the atmosphere at his rallies as “lovefests.”

On Thursday’s Late Night with Seth Meyers, the comedian played a series of clips of the president-elect, including one from his controversial rally at New York’s Madison Square Garden in October.

“The love in that room, it was breathtaking, and you could have filled it many, many times with the people that couldn’t get in,” Trump told supporters.

But since then, Trumpworld has been plagued by reports of bust-ups between the likes of Elon Musk and longtime aide Boris Epshteyn at Mar-a-Lago.

open image in gallery Seth Meyers gave Trump a special Thanksgiving roasting on his late night show ( Late Night with Seth Meyers/YouTube )

“The knife fights in Trumpworld are apparently so bad that they’re even spilling out into public view,” Meyers said.

“Man, it really is Thanksgiving. They went from love in the room to knife fight, like your family after your sister’s ex shows up to dinner.”

Meyers also joked about infighting in the Democratic party, pointing to the blame game since Kamala Harris’s election loss.

“Anyway, speaking of deep-fried turkeys, the Democrats,” Meyers said. “Biden might be chilling with turkeys and exploring the rainforest, but the rest of them are at each other’s wattles.”

At the end of the segment, he delivered a warning that there will be “more stress to come.”

“It’s a turbulent time in our politics, the country is narrowly divided, both parties are fighting amongst themselves, and there’s going to be a lot of stress to come,” Meyers said. “But for now, I hope your Thanksgiving was less of a knife fight and more of a lovefest.”

open image in gallery Musk (pictured with Trump at the SpaceX launch) has reportedly been at the center of some of the rows at Mar-a-Lago ( Getty Images )

Meyers, who was the only late night host to do a show on Thanksgiving, also stuck to his tradition of bringing his family on air for the holiday. He was joined on the sofa by mom Hilary, dad Larry, and brother Josh for the eleventh year running for his Thanksgiving special.

Musk, who has been at Trump’s side almost constantly since his election victory more than three weeks ago, has reportedly been at the center of some of the rows at Mar-a-Lago.

Earlier this month, the billionaire accused Epshteyn of leaking information about Trump’s transition process, including personnel picks, prompting a “massive blow-up” and a “huge explosion” between the two men in front of dinner guests at Mar-a-Lago, according to Axios.

Musk reportedly criticized Epshteyn’s influence in selecting nominations for the Department of Justice, including far-right congressman Matt Gaetz for attorney general, who then dropped out of the running last week.

On Thursday night, the SpaceX owner and his mom joined the president-elect and his family for Thanksgiving dinner at Mar-a-Lago.