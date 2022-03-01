The US “People’s Convoy” is still rolling across the country to its final destination in Washington DC, though their journey - and the journeys of other convoys - haven’t been without bumps. At the same time, another group of protesters - supporters of the truckers - are preparing to rally in the nation’s capital ahead of Joe Biden’s State of the Union address.

The truckers left Adelanto, California, last week, hoping to arrive in DC on 5 March. The protesters are demanding that Mr Biden end the national state of emergency enacted at the start of the coronavirus pandemic in the US.

The protest is inspired by Canada’s “Freedom Convoy,” which saw border crossings shut down and Ottawa congested with truck traffic and honking. The convoy was ultimately broken up after nearly a month of demonstrations.

Weeks before the Canadian protest ended American conservatives began tossing around the idea of an American version of the convoy, which gave rise to numerous copycats - some even sharing the same name - hoping to cause a similar disruption in the US.

The largest of those convoys, the “People’s Convoy”, left California and is set to arrive in Washington DC on 5 March. That convoy is currently riding through Illinois after stopping in Missouri for the night and holding an evening rally.

Earlier in their journey, during a stretch in Oklahoma, two semis and two pickup trucks crashed into each other, causing an accident that shut down a tunnel for several hours. State police reported that there were injuries stemming from that accident, but further details on the nature of those injuries is currently unknown.

The group has raised at least $1.5m in donations, in part thanks to the work of a conservative dark-money group called the American Foundation for Civil Liberties and Freedoms. The group said the funds will be used to pay for trucker’s gas as well as signage.

Though the People’s Convoy is the largest and most successful of the protest groups - with around 100 vehicles stretching about eight miles - other convoys have also crept up around the country. Some of these are local, aimed at state capitals, while others are heading toward Washington DC .

One convoy, which left Los Angeles last week, dissolved as it proceeded across the country, arriving in Las Vegas with only five vehicles. According to SFGate, that convoy’s organisers told it to dissolve and join the People’s Convoy, leaving numerous potential protesters in other states frustrated.

“Dammit,” one commenter wrote in response to the news. “We’re almost to Wamsutter, WY to support. Wish we had this info last night.”

“This is so disappointing for everyone who made plans to show up in support in Denver to only be told THE DAY OF that this in fact is no longer happening,” another wrote.

Despite the chaos caused, the truckers do have some support around the country. The National Parks System reportedly approved a permit on Monday for a group of convoy supporters who plan to protest in Washington DC ahead of Mr Biden’s State of the Union Address.

According to The Daily Beast, that permit originally was for a group of 1,000 to 3,000 people, but was later revised to about 50. By midday Tuesday only 10 people had shown up for the protest.

In preparation for the State of the Union address and the eventual arrival of convoy protesters, fencing has once again been erected around the US Capitol, much like it was in the aftermath of the 6 January Capitol riot.

In addition to the preparation at the Capitol, the Pentagon activated 700 unarmed National Guardsmen to help direct any traffic disruptions that may come as a result of the convoy protesters.

Though federal and city authorities are preparing for the worst, the People’s Convoy organisers have bene insistent that the convoy will not enter central Washington DC. Instead, the trucks plan on circling the city on the Beltway before breaking up and heading back to their respective homes.

Organisers have said they have no intention of fighting police or breaking any laws, though some individual participants have suggested otherwise. Bob Bulos, a Pennsylvania trucker who has been disavowed by the organisers of the People’s Convoy but who no less says he’s a participant, said he wanted the trucks to choke out the Beltway like a “giant boa constrictor.”

It’s unlikely the truckers at their current numbers could accomplish a sustained shut down of the Beltway. Further, DC Metro Police have stated they will not tolerate any infractions of the law stemming from the protest.

The Canadian trucker protest dominated national and international news headlines for weeks, which likely fueled its growth and longevity. The US version is on the move at a time when almost all news coverage globally is focused on the war in Ukraine, which may starve the demonstration of the oxygen needed to fuel its flames into a truly substantial movement.