‘South Park’ mocks Trump’s White House demolition in special Halloween episode featuring spirit of the East Wing

South Park’s Halloween episode mocked President Donald Trump’s destruction of the White House’s East Wing.

The episode, titled “The Woman in the Hat,” aired on Friday evening. The episode follows Trump’s character as he’s haunted by an “entity” after tearing down the East Wing. The East Wing was demolished last week to make way for Trump’s $300 million ballroom, despite the president’s previous statement that it wouldn’t “interfere with the current building.”

In Friday’s episode, the “entity” is revealed to be first lady Melania Trump, who is wearing a giant purple hat that covers her face, in an apparent parody of the outfit she wore on a state visit to the U.K. last month.

Attorney General Pam Bondi — whose character was haunted by a “rectoplasm” throughout the episode — then leads a ritual in an attempt to rid the White House of the “entity.”

Meanwhile, Stan, one of the show’s main characters, was concerned that South Park had become too political. It was revealed that Stan’s dad lost his job at the United States Geological Service due to the ongoing government shutdown, and Stan’s family had to move into his grandfather’s retirement home.

open image in gallery South Park mocked President Donald Trump's White House demolition in their Halloween special episode ( Comedy Central )

Stan and his friends launch a “South Park Sucks” cryptocurrency scheme, and one of the kids travels to Washington, D.C. During Bondi’s ritual, he admits the scheme is a fraud and ends up behind bars after he’s indicted by Bondi herself.

“Charges, of course, were once again filed by Pam Bondi, who said, ‘We will continue to indict anyone who says bad stuff about our amazing president,’” a Fox News presenter said in the episode.

The log line for the highly anticipated episode teased a “disruptive spirit from the East Wing.”

open image in gallery Department of Homeland Security Kristi Noem and Attorney General Pam Bondi were featured in South Park’s 2025 Halloween special ( Comedy Central )

Friday’s episode marked a break from the show’s typical biweekly release on Wednesday evenings. This week’s schedule change comes after South Park’s season 27 abruptly ended following just five episodes and a weeklong delay for the sixth, despite previously announcing a run of 10 episodes.

South Park’s previous episode followed Cartman and his fellow students at South Park Elementary, who had become fixated on the viral “67” trend sweeping the internet. The episode also parodied billionaire Peter Thiel.

South Park’s consistent jokes about the Trump administration prompted the White House to lash out at the show’s creators in July.

“The Left’s hypocrisy truly has no end – for years they have come after South Park for what they labeled as ‘offense’ content, but suddenly they are praising the show,” White House spokesperson Taylor Rogers said in a statement to Variety at the time. “Just like the creators of South Park, the Left has no authentic or original content, which is why their popularity continues to hit record lows.”

The Independent has reached out to the White House for comment on the Halloween special episode.