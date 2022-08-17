✕ Close Liz Cheney concedes in her primary race

Congresswoman Liz Cheney lost to Republican nominee and primary challenger Harriet Hagemen on Tuesday, in fresh signs of Donald Trump’s enduring sway over the Republican Party, as primary elections were held in Alaska and Wyoming, two of the reddest states in the country.

Ms Hageman was leading the Republican field with at least 62.4 per cent of the total votes polled, with Ms Cheney trailing with 33.5 per cent of the votes. A total of 58 per cent of the expected ballots had been counted, Edison Research said.

As her congressional career suffered an unexpected halt, Ms Cheney vowed that she would do whatever it takes to stop Mr Trump from reaching the White House again.

A staunch critic from within the Republican camp, Ms Cheney has condemned the former president’s administration by serving a very public role of ant-Trump resistance and steered the congressional probe into the January 6 Capitol riots.

She was facing an effort by Mr Trump to punish her for disloyalty in the form of Harriet Hageman, her former staffer and current top rival.