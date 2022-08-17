Liz Cheney – live: Defeated lawmaker blasts Trump’s ‘lies’ as ex-president gloats over her loss
Primary voters hit the polls on Tuesday in Wyoming and Alaska
Congresswoman Liz Cheney lost to Republican nominee and primary challenger Harriet Hagemen on Tuesday, in fresh signs of Donald Trump’s enduring sway over the Republican Party, as primary elections were held in Alaska and Wyoming, two of the reddest states in the country.
Ms Hageman was leading the Republican field with at least 62.4 per cent of the total votes polled, with Ms Cheney trailing with 33.5 per cent of the votes. A total of 58 per cent of the expected ballots had been counted, Edison Research said.
As her congressional career suffered an unexpected halt, Ms Cheney vowed that she would do whatever it takes to stop Mr Trump from reaching the White House again.
A staunch critic from within the Republican camp, Ms Cheney has condemned the former president’s administration by serving a very public role of ant-Trump resistance and steered the congressional probe into the January 6 Capitol riots.
She was facing an effort by Mr Trump to punish her for disloyalty in the form of Harriet Hageman, her former staffer and current top rival.
Donald Trump Jr takes a dig at Liz Cheney: ‘You won’t have to pretend...'
Donald Trump Jr took a swipe at congresswoman Liz Cheney after she lost the Republican primaries on Tuesday and said that the anti-Trump GOP leader will not have to pretend to be from Wyoming, the state from where she contested the key race.
He shared a 35-seconds long video of his father Donald Trump grooving and dancing and wrote: “Bye bye @Liz_Cheney. On the bright side at least you won’t have to pretend to be from Wyoming anymore.”
The former president’s son did not share a tweet on congratulating the candidate backed by Mr Trump, Harriet Hageman, but instead issued multiple tweets mocking Ms Cheney.
In another tweet, he slammed the congresswoman’s mention of 16th US president Abraham Lincoln and said: “Liz Cheney really compared herself to Lincoln… LMFAO. That CNN & MSDNC fluffing really got to her carpetbagger/warmonger head.”
Fetterman raises half a million from Dr Oz’s grocery gaffe
John Fetterman’s US Senate campaign in Pennsylvania says it has raised more than half a million dollars in the wake of a video posted by his opponent, Dr Mehmet Oz, in which the Republican candidate attempts the art of shopping for groceries.
The bizarre video posted by Dr Oz this week was widely mocked on Twitter as the bewildered Dr Oz misread price labels and depicted himself as a stranger to the Wegman’s produce section.
Five times Liz Cheney was Donald Trump’s biggest thorn on Capitol Hill
Congresswoman Liz Cheney of Wyoming headed into a primary election on Tuesday where her betrayal of Donald Trump in the wake of the January 6 attack eventually cost her a seat in the House; just a few years ago she was a powerful member of the chamber’s Republican leadership.
Ms Cheney has embraced the role of the stoic resistance leader, more than any other member of the House or Senate who broke with Mr Trump after the 2020 election or January 6, and never missed an opportunity to point out his role in the horrifying attack.
Here’s a look at the most important moments in Liz Cheney’s career as the de facto leader of the anti-Trump GOP:
Five times Liz Cheney was Donald Trump's biggest thorn on Capitol Hill
As the Jan 6 committee has shown, an anti-Trump voice in the GOP can be damaging
Liz Cheney: What’s next for firebrand anti-Trump Republican
The speculation over what’s next for the never-Trump Republican is already growing after the primary loss of representative Liz Cheney on Tuesday night.
Rep Cheney was defeated by Trump-backed Harriet Hageman, who, by the latest poll estimates from the Casper Star-Tribune, was leading the three-term congresswoman from Wyoming by more than 20 points.
From a widely speculated launch for presidential run in 2024 to sounding an alarm over Trumpism, there are several possible next moves for the 56-year-old congresswoman could make.
Here’s where we might see Ms Cheney land, reports Johanna Chisholm:
Liz Cheney: What's next for the firebrand anti-Trump Republican?
The three-term congresswoman has lost her at-large US House primary race in Wyoming against a Trump-backed opponent. What’s next for the GOP lawmaker?
Cheney invokes Abraham Lincoln in fiery concession speech
In a speech delivered on a picturesque private ranch in Wyoming on Tuesday as her congressional career came to a halt, Liz Cheney invoked one of the nation’s most famous presidents who held the US together in time of civil war.
And she vowed that she would do whatever it takes to stop Donald Trump from reaching the White House again.
“Abraham Lincoln was defeated in elections for the Senate and House before he ultimately won,” she told her hopeful supporters.
Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
Liz Cheney blasts Trump in concession speech: 'Poisonous lies destroy free nations'
Harriet Hageman beats rival Republican after the congresswoman’s continued criticism of the GOP and Donald Trump
Trump slams Cheney as ‘spiteful and sanctimonious’ as he gloats over her primary defeat
Former President Donald Trump wasted no time before gloating about Liz Cheney’s defeat Tuesday night.
“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming. This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs. Liz Cheney should be ashamed of herself, the way she acted, and her spiteful, sanctimonious words and actions towards others. Now she can finally disappear into the depths of political oblivion where, I am sure, she will be much happier than she is right now. Thank you WYOMING!” he wrote on Truth Social.
Read more from John Bowden in The Independent:
Trump slams Cheney as 'spiteful and sanctimonious' as he gloats over her defeat
Trump lays in to Cheney minutes after race is called and he takes revenge for her Jan 6 committee performance
Trump nemesis Liz Cheney loses primary in Wyoming to Republican backed by former president
Liz Cheney has been defeated in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional seat.
At just under 90 minutes after polls closed, the incumbent congresswoman was trailing her Trump-backed rival Harriet Hageman by more than 30 points.
Read more from The Independent’s Eric Garcia:
Trump nemesis Liz Cheney loses primary to Republican backed by former president
Harriet Hageman beats Cheney after the congresswoman’s continued criticism of the Republican Party and Donald Trump
Liz Cheney hints at future ambitions in remarks before polls close
Wyoming Rep Liz Cheney spoke to reporters as voters headed to the polls across the state to consider her bid for reelection on Tuesday and hinted that the primary election today was just “the beginning of a battle” for the soul of the GOP.
“ I have no regrets,” she said according to CBS News. “I feel very proud about all the work that I've done together with people of Wyoming over the last six years and really understand and recognize there's nothing more important than the defense of our Constitution. And so I'm going to continue to work and ensure that we're doing that in a way that is nonpartisan.”
Read more from Eric Garcia at The Independent:
Cheney says she has 'no regrets' as she faces her impending primary loss
Cheney is set to lose to a Trump-endorsed primary challenger in the Republican primary for Wyoming’s at-large congressional district.
Polls close in Wyoming
Polls are now closed in Wyoming. Republican voters in the state are set to determine the fate of Rep Liz Cheney, vice chair of the House select committee investigating January 6.
Watch live results from the state from The Associated Press here at The New York Times:
New York’s congressional primaries take an ugly turn
A sitting Democratic congresswoman on Tuesday accused another Democrat in the US House of not planning to serve a full two-year term if elected in November, and planning on having his successor appointed by state party bosses.
Rep Carolyn Maloney made the comments in an interview Tuesday afternoon just days before voting is set to end in the New York state primary.
Watch below:
