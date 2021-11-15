✕ Close Steve Bannon expected to turn himself in to authorities over contempt of Congress charges

Less than a year after he was granted a last-minute pardon by former President Donald Trump, former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon is in FBI custody once more.

The conservative podcast host and former Breitbart News chairman surrendered himself at the FBI’s Washington Field Office shortly after 9.30 am on Monday.

On Friday, a District of Columbia grand jury indicted Mr Bannon on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress, the result of a referral by the House of Representatives last month after he defied a subpoena commanding him to give evidence before the House select committee investigating the 6 January insurrection.

The onetime naval officer and film producer could face up to two years behind bars if convicted.

