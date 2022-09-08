Jump to content
Trump ally Steve Bannon surrenders to New York authorities in fraud case

Mr Bannon also faces sentencing on two charges of criminal contempt of Congress later this year

Andrew Feinberg
Thursday 08 September 2022 14:47
Steve Bannon Set to Surrender to State Prosecutors Over 'We Build The Wall' Campaign Fraud Charges

Steve Bannon, the former White House chief strategist who was convicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress earlier this year, arrived at the Manhattan district attorney’s office on Thursday to surrender after he was indicted on fraud charges.

The case against Bannon is related to charges he once faced in federal court for defrauding donors in a $25m scheme to construct a privately funded border wall along the US-Mexico border.

Federal agents arrested him on board a yacht belonging to a Chinese exile and billionaire after a grand jury indicted him and three others in August 2020.

Prosecutors at the time charged that he siphoned more than $1m from donations to pay for personal expenses, but that case was dropped after then-president Donald Trump issued his former adviser a last-minute pardon.

According to multiple reports, the New York district attorney’s case against Bannon may closely track that prior case, but the indictment has not yet been unsealed.

The New York fraud case is not the only criminal jeopardy faced by the former naval officer and investment banker turned political strategist and podcast host.

Earlier this year, a Washington, DC jury convicted Bannon on two counts of criminal contempt of congress stemming from his decision to ignore subpoenas for documents and testimony from the House January 6 select committee.

The federal district judge who is overseeing Bannon’s case rejected his request for a new trial last week. Bannon’s attorneys had argued that jury instructions given before deliberations were improper and claimed that his rights were violated because he wasn’t permitted to call members of congress as witnesses.

“Defendant has not shown that the testimony from any member of the House of Representatives that he sought would be material,” Judge Carl Nichols said in his ruling.

Bannon will be sentenced in the federal case on 21 October and could face as much as two years in federal prison.

