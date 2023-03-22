Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The adult film star at the centre of Donald Trump’s looming criminal indictment has said she will “dance down the street” when “tiny” Donald Trump is indicted over hush money payments to silence her about an alleged affair.

Stormy Daniels took to Twitter on Tuesday to share a series of posts mocking the former president over his potentially looming – and historic – criminal indictment in Manhattan.

“Sooo...tiny paid me to frame himself? You sound even dumber than he does during his illiterate ramblings. And I won’t walk, I’ll dance down the street when he is “selected” to go to jail,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she wrote: “Anything exciting going on today?”

On Saturday, Mr Trump posted on his own platform, Truth Social, that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday as part of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s grand jury investigation into a $130,000 hush money payment he is accused of making to the porn star in 2016 via his then-lawyer Michael Cohen in exchange for her silence about an affair the couple are alleged to have had a decade earlier.

Mr Trump has denied the accusations and insisted the money was paid to Cohen to cover unrelated legal expenses but Ms Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, offered a detailed account of their alleged sexual encounter in her 2018 memoir Full Disclosure, including a horrifying-if-unforgettable description of the luxury property tycoon’s genitalia.

Mr Bragg’s long-running investigation has gathered pace in recent weeks and now his office has contacted the president’s lawyers to offer an opportunity for voluntary testimony, a strong sign that an indictment or even multiple indictments could be forthcoming.

Responding in irate all-caps on Saturday, Mr Trump wrote: “THE FAR & AWAY LEADING REPUBLICAN CANDIDATE & FORMER PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, WILL BE ARRESTED ON TUESDAY OF NEXT WEEK. PROTEST, TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

Mr Bragg’s office has yet to confirm any such intention but in reaction to Mr Trump’s hysterical pronouncement, once more unwisely calling his supporters to arms, Ms Daniels tweeted: “I only respond when he posts about me or talks about me on TV...and only a fraction of that. He probably watches my movies on repeat which may be why he has so many typos. (Slippery fingers from lube and KFC).”

Mr Trump’s passion for fast food is, of course, notorious and was showcased in one of the defining images of his presidency when he had a reception room at the White House lined with tables piled high with McDonald’s burgers and fries during a party for a team of elite college athletes, who really should have been watching what they ate.

Ms Daniels also responded to an account that tagged her in a meme featuring her and Mr Trump together and asked: “This you?”

“It is!” she said. “Giving him a ride straight to jail. See how sweet I am?”

In a further exchange, another user commented: “Trump isn’t getting arrested sweetly [sic].”

Ms Daniels replied: “So he lied? Again? Because that’s what Tiny said on his own social media post.”

In landing Mr Trump with a crude nickname, whose meaning is hopefully self-explanatory, the veteran performer turned the tables on the populist by using one of his own favourite tactics against him.

Her comments inevitably invited further animosity from Mr Trump’s apologists but she continued to give as good as she got, telling a person who disparaged her: “Once impeached, always impeached.”

When another user wrote, “A whore won’t take down Trump...sell your tees and get back on your knees”, she simply directed him to a merchandise website and answered cheerily: “Hey! I can multitask! I also have signed personalized photos.”