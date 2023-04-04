Stormy Daniels reacts to Trump arrest with spicy tweet

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Stormy Daniels has responded to the arrest of Donald Trump and his appearance in a New York City courtroom on criminal charges with a feisty Twitter take.

Mr Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felonies in connection to hush money payments made to Ms Daniels to keep her from revealing a decade-old alleged affair in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

In the spicy tweet, Ms Daniels cited a derogatory phrase that she has been called online by her detractors.

“It’s definitely more fun being under my sexy man instead of under arrest,” she added moments after the former president was ushered into a New York courtroom to face a judge.

The now unsealed indictment alleges that he falsified records to conceal payments to two women with whom he allegedly had affairs, in order to silence them and keep their accounts of their liaisons from harming his chances of winning the 2016 presidential election.

The women who Mr Trump is thought to have paid are Ms Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

Ms McDougal was paid $150,000 by the National Inquirer for her silence, while Ms Daniels was paid by Mr Trump’s then-lawyer, Michael Cohen, in a scheme which led to Cohen spending a year in federal prison and two more on home confinement.

The ex-president surrendered to the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office upon arrival at the court on Tuesday afternoon. Mr Trump was arrested and fingerprinted in a room on the 7th floor of the courthouse building.

He avoided being handcuffed or having his mugshot taken before walking into the courtroom looking grim-faced surrounded by court security staff.

Under New York law, he will not have to post any bail because he is charged with non-violent crimes, and he is set to return to his Palm Beach, Florida residence, where he has signalled he will deliver remarks on Tuesday evening.

Mr Trump has repeatedly mocked Ms Daniels, called her names, and denied ever having a sexual relationship with her, which Ms Daniels claims took place shortly after the birth of his son Barron Trump.