Donald Trump silent as he enters courtroom before pleading not guilty for fraud

Donald Trump was silent and stony-faced as he entered the New York courtroom where he surrendered to arrest.

Footage shows the former president arriving at the Manhattan Criminal Court on Tuesday after he pleaded "not guilty" to 34 counts against him.

The felony charges against him, which make him the first former US president to be charged with a crime, are believed to relate to falsified business records.

He was flanked by police in court, but was not handcuffed or put in a jail cell, and no mugshot was taken.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.