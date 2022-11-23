Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1669174962

Trump news – live: Supreme Court allows handover of Trump tax returns to Congress, as fraud case reaches climax

Democrat-led committees have until when the next Congress is sworn in to review the returns and take action

Namita Singh,John Bowden,Andrew Naughtie
Wednesday 23 November 2022 03:42
Comments

Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations

Donald Trump has finally lost his battle to block Democratic-led House committees from obtaining his tax returns, setting up a sprint by investigators with Democratic lawmakers to review them before the next Congress is sworn in.

Having sought for years to shield his tax returns from being released Mr Trump saw a final defeat on Tuesday, ironically at the hands of the conservative majority that he himself installed on the Supreme Court.

Meanwhile, prosecutors in New York are awaiting a verdict in the tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization after resting their case on Monday following just two witnesses taking the stand.

And in Washington, Dr Anthony Fauci, the Trump Covid response team member-turned top target of the Maga right, gave his final press conference on Tuesday as director of the nation’s top agency for combatting infectious disease.

Dr Fauci’s tenure at NIAID led to his celebration as a hero among Democrats and many other Americans who looked to him as the prime source for information about the government’s efforts to fight Covid-19. However, he was vilified by right-wingers who spread misinformation and lies about treatments for the disease and preventative measures.

Recommended

1669173610

Why do Democrats care about Donald Trump’s tax returns?

On Tuesday the Supreme Court dealt a final blow to Donald Trump in his years-long battle to shield his tax returns from Congress.

It was a victory for Democrats on an issue that seems almost antique now — the issue of Mr Trump’s finances took a back seat for many in the media and Democrats especially after January 6 and Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

With the House Ways and Means Committee now set to receive copies of Mr Trump’s tax returns from numerous years, it’s worth looking back to refresh our memories of exactly why those documents are so important.

Why do Democrats care about Donald Trump’s tax returns?

A 2016 issue erupted into full-fledged scandal during Trump’s presidency

John Bowden23 November 2022 03:20
1669170037

Woman who accused Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion asks to meet

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.

On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. Ms Allred called on Mr Walker to meet with her client anywhere in Georgia before the 6 December election.

Read more about the latest developments Tuesday in Georgia’s Senate race:

Herschel Walker accuser says he paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’

The press conference comes ahead of early voting in Georgia.

John Bowden23 November 2022 02:20
1669166401

Ways and Means chairman vows investigation into Trump’s taxes

Richard Neal, chairman of the power House committee looking into Donald Trump’s taxes, vowed that his committee would push forward with an investigation even though Democrats will only control the lower chamber for another month.

Mr Neal released a statement on Tuesday celebrating his committee’s victory over the former president at the Supreme Court.

John Bowden23 November 2022 01:20
1669162801

Lindsey Graham testifies in Fulton County case

Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed on Tuesday that he had given testimony to a grand jury in Fulton County investigating the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the election results in that state.

Mr Graham said in a brief statement that he wouldn’t comment on the content of his testimony, while calling the prosecutors courteous and professional. His testimony follows a months-long bid to escape it.

Read his statement below:

John Bowden23 November 2022 00:20
1669159233

Conservatives complain about Trump special counsel wife’s links to Michelle Obama

Conservatives are furious after it was revealed that the wife of the prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether Donald Trump will face any criminal charges is apparently a Democratic donor who was involved in a documentary about Michelle Obama.

Jack Smith, a career prosecutor at the Justice Department, was tapped by Mr Garland to make the decision regarding Mr Trump’s legal fate earlier this month. It notably followed the announcement by Mr Trump that he would seek the White House a third time.

Now, it’s been revealed through media reports that Katy Chevigny, Mr Smith’s wife, was a producer on the former first lady’s 2020 documentary Becoming, based on her memoir by the same name.

Read more:

Conservatives complain about Trump special counsel wife’s links to Michelle Obama

Republicans cry foul and point to Democrats’ anger over Ginni Thomas’s efforts to overturn 2020 election

John Bowden22 November 2022 23:20
1669155601

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

All eyes are on Georgia as the state’s hotly contested US Senate race heads to a runoff next month.

The race’s importance remains high, even as Democrats are now guaranteed a Senate majority for the next two years. Should they hold the seat currently occupied by Senator Raphael Warnock, the party will solidify its majority in the upper chamber to 51 votes even without the tiebreaker vote of the vice president.

On Tuesday, a woman came forward to detail her experience of having an abortion supposedly paid for by Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee, at a press conference hosted by Gloria Allred.

Read more about this key race in The Independent:

Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats

Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years

John Bowden22 November 2022 22:20
1669152161

As Nancy Pelosi bows out, get ready for the era of Hakeem Jeffries

If Donald Trump returns to the White House in 2025, there’s a possibility that one of the Democrats who ran his first impeachment will be on the other side of the bargaining table.

Hakeem Jeffries, the congressman from New York, is set to take over as minority leader as Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week that she will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership.

Eric Garcia takes a look at what this means for Democrats in Congress as well as their Republican rivals in The Independent:

As Nancy Pelosi bows out, get ready for the era of Hakeem Jeffries

The pugnacious Democrat from Brooklyn is unafraid to pick a fight – either with Republicans or progressives

John Bowden22 November 2022 21:22
1669149735

Herschel Walker accuser says ‘stud farm’ Georgia Republican paid for abortion

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of accompanying her when she had an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.

The woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began with the two playing audio of when the two spoke on the phone when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship even as Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married.

Eric Garcia reports on the lurid details.

Herschel Walker accuser says he paid for abortion and called himself ‘your stud farm’

The woman who accused Herschel Walker of accompanying her when she had an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.

Oliver O'Connell22 November 2022 20:42
1669148137

BREAKING — SCOTUS denies Trump’s bid to shield tax returns from Congress

Donald Trump has finally lost his battle to block Democratic-led House committees from obtaining his tax returns, setting up a dead sprint by investigators with Democratic lawmakers to review them before the next Congress is sworn in.

The president had sought for years to shield his tax returns from being released to the House Ways and Means Committee, but on Tuesday saw a final defeat ironically at the hands of the conservative majority that he himself installed on the nation’s highest court.

John Bowden has the latest from Washington, DC.

Supreme Court denies Trump’s bid to shield tax returns from Congress

Trump had fought for years to stop Democratic investigations into his finances

Oliver O'Connell22 November 2022 20:15
1669146661

Chaotic scenes in final Fauci White House presser as yelling reporter drowns out questions

A chaotic scene erupted during the Dr Anthony Fauci’s final press conference on Tuesday when a reporter began shouting over his colleagues and demanding that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre take a question about the origins of Covid-19.

Dr Fauci, the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, had just finished discussing the state of the Covid-19 pandemic and stepped back to wait for questions when a number of journalists began shouting their queries.

Watch the exchange below, and read more here:

John Bowden22 November 2022 19:51

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in