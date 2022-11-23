Trump news – live: Supreme Court allows handover of Trump tax returns to Congress, as fraud case reaches climax
Democrat-led committees have until when the next Congress is sworn in to review the returns and take action
Merrick Garland appoints special counsel to oversee Trump investigations
Donald Trump has finally lost his battle to block Democratic-led House committees from obtaining his tax returns, setting up a sprint by investigators with Democratic lawmakers to review them before the next Congress is sworn in.
Having sought for years to shield his tax returns from being released Mr Trump saw a final defeat on Tuesday, ironically at the hands of the conservative majority that he himself installed on the Supreme Court.
Meanwhile, prosecutors in New York are awaiting a verdict in the tax fraud trial against the Trump Organization after resting their case on Monday following just two witnesses taking the stand.
And in Washington, Dr Anthony Fauci, the Trump Covid response team member-turned top target of the Maga right, gave his final press conference on Tuesday as director of the nation’s top agency for combatting infectious disease.
Dr Fauci’s tenure at NIAID led to his celebration as a hero among Democrats and many other Americans who looked to him as the prime source for information about the government’s efforts to fight Covid-19. However, he was vilified by right-wingers who spread misinformation and lies about treatments for the disease and preventative measures.
Why do Democrats care about Donald Trump’s tax returns?
On Tuesday the Supreme Court dealt a final blow to Donald Trump in his years-long battle to shield his tax returns from Congress.
It was a victory for Democrats on an issue that seems almost antique now — the issue of Mr Trump’s finances took a back seat for many in the media and Democrats especially after January 6 and Mr Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
With the House Ways and Means Committee now set to receive copies of Mr Trump’s tax returns from numerous years, it’s worth looking back to refresh our memories of exactly why those documents are so important.
Why do Democrats care about Donald Trump's tax returns?
A 2016 issue erupted into full-fledged scandal during Trump’s presidency
Woman who accused Herschel Walker of paying for her abortion asks to meet
The woman who accused Herschel Walker of pressuring her to have an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.
On Tuesday, the woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. Ms Allred called on Mr Walker to meet with her client anywhere in Georgia before the 6 December election.
Herschel Walker accuser says he paid for abortion and called himself 'your stud farm'
The press conference comes ahead of early voting in Georgia.
Ways and Means chairman vows investigation into Trump’s taxes
Richard Neal, chairman of the power House committee looking into Donald Trump’s taxes, vowed that his committee would push forward with an investigation even though Democrats will only control the lower chamber for another month.
Mr Neal released a statement on Tuesday celebrating his committee’s victory over the former president at the Supreme Court.
Lindsey Graham testifies in Fulton County case
Senator Lindsey Graham confirmed on Tuesday that he had given testimony to a grand jury in Fulton County investigating the Trump campaign’s efforts to overturn the election results in that state.
Mr Graham said in a brief statement that he wouldn’t comment on the content of his testimony, while calling the prosecutors courteous and professional. His testimony follows a months-long bid to escape it.
Read his statement below:
Conservatives complain about Trump special counsel wife’s links to Michelle Obama
Conservatives are furious after it was revealed that the wife of the prosecutor appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland to determine whether Donald Trump will face any criminal charges is apparently a Democratic donor who was involved in a documentary about Michelle Obama.
Jack Smith, a career prosecutor at the Justice Department, was tapped by Mr Garland to make the decision regarding Mr Trump’s legal fate earlier this month. It notably followed the announcement by Mr Trump that he would seek the White House a third time.
Now, it’s been revealed through media reports that Katy Chevigny, Mr Smith’s wife, was a producer on the former first lady’s 2020 documentary Becoming, based on her memoir by the same name.
Conservatives complain about Trump special counsel wife's links to Michelle Obama
Republicans cry foul and point to Democrats’ anger over Ginni Thomas’s efforts to overturn 2020 election
Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats
All eyes are on Georgia as the state’s hotly contested US Senate race heads to a runoff next month.
The race’s importance remains high, even as Democrats are now guaranteed a Senate majority for the next two years. Should they hold the seat currently occupied by Senator Raphael Warnock, the party will solidify its majority in the upper chamber to 51 votes even without the tiebreaker vote of the vice president.
On Tuesday, a woman came forward to detail her experience of having an abortion supposedly paid for by Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee, at a press conference hosted by Gloria Allred.
Georgia runoff: Why one Senate seat is crucial for Democrats
Democrats have secured their majority in the Senate for the next two years
As Nancy Pelosi bows out, get ready for the era of Hakeem Jeffries
If Donald Trump returns to the White House in 2025, there’s a possibility that one of the Democrats who ran his first impeachment will be on the other side of the bargaining table.
Hakeem Jeffries, the congressman from New York, is set to take over as minority leader as Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week that she will not seek reelection to Democratic leadership.
As Nancy Pelosi bows out, get ready for the era of Hakeem Jeffries
The pugnacious Democrat from Brooklyn is unafraid to pick a fight – either with Republicans or progressives
Herschel Walker accuser says ‘stud farm’ Georgia Republican paid for abortion
The woman who accused Herschel Walker of accompanying her when she had an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.
The woman, who went simply by Jane Doe, held a press conference with attorney Gloria Allred. The press conference began with the two playing audio of when the two spoke on the phone when they reportedly carried on a multi-year relationship even as Mr Walker, then a player for the NFL, was married.
Herschel Walker accuser says he paid for abortion and called himself 'your stud farm'
The woman who accused Herschel Walker of accompanying her when she had an abortion called on the Republican Senate nominee in Georgia to meet with her after she played audio of their phone calls.
BREAKING — SCOTUS denies Trump’s bid to shield tax returns from Congress
Donald Trump has finally lost his battle to block Democratic-led House committees from obtaining his tax returns, setting up a dead sprint by investigators with Democratic lawmakers to review them before the next Congress is sworn in.
The president had sought for years to shield his tax returns from being released to the House Ways and Means Committee, but on Tuesday saw a final defeat ironically at the hands of the conservative majority that he himself installed on the nation’s highest court.
John Bowden has the latest from Washington, DC.
Supreme Court denies Trump's bid to shield tax returns from Congress
Trump had fought for years to stop Democratic investigations into his finances
Chaotic scenes in final Fauci White House presser as yelling reporter drowns out questions
A chaotic scene erupted during the Dr Anthony Fauci’s final press conference on Tuesday when a reporter began shouting over his colleagues and demanding that White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre take a question about the origins of Covid-19.
Dr Fauci, the outgoing director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, had just finished discussing the state of the Covid-19 pandemic and stepped back to wait for questions when a number of journalists began shouting their queries.
