President-elect Donald Trump plans to restore multiple executive orders from his first term that President Joe Biden rescinded as soon as he takes office, Susie Wiles, the incoming White House chief of staff, told Republican donors at a private event on Monday.

While speaking with donors at a closed-door conference in Las Vegas, Wiles said Trump is prepared to take action on day one by reinstating previous policies through executive orders – though, she did not specify which ones Trump is prioritizing, the New York Times reported.

Biden reversed at least 24 Trump administration policies within his first 100 days in office.

Susie Wiles, the Trump campaign’s former co-chair and incoming White House chief of staff, hinted that the president-elect has plans to reimplement his previous policies on day one ( Reuters )

He rejoined the World Health Organization and Paris Agreement, reversed the Muslim Ban, reinstated allowing transgender people to serve in the military, ceased border wall construction and revoked the Keystone Pipeline permit among others.

Given the Trump campaign focused heavily on immigration during the campaign, it is expected the president-elect will reverse multiple Biden administration policies and reinstate several of Trump’s.

It’s common practice for the incoming president to issue executive orders within the first week of taking office to swiftly implement the changes they promised on the campaign trail. Former president Barack Obama, Trump and Biden all exercised their executive orders power to reverse their processor’s policies.

However, executive orders are often subject to legal challenges and can easily be rescinded by the next president.

Wiles reportedly told the group of GOP donors on Monday that Trump likely only has two years to overhaul the government and implement sweeping change and that he is prepared to take immediate action on day one.

That appears to be an allusion to how midterm elections can often throw a wrench in a president’s plans with congressional and state elections.

The private event in Las Vegas was for the Rockbridge Network, a political advocacy group founded by Vice President-elect JD Vance.

Wiles, Trump’s former campaign manager, appeared alongside other campaign staff like senior adviser Chris LaCivita and campaign pollster Tony Fabrizio, a copy of the agenda seen by the Times said. Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was also slated to speak at the event.

Trump announced he would tap Wiles to become his White House Chief of Staff on Thursday evening. She will be the first woman to hold the position.