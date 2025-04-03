Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Senate hearing devolved into chaos after Sen. Ted Cruz repeatedly spoke over Sen. Amy Klobuchar as the pair exchanged barbs over nationwide injunctions inhibiting President Donald Trump’s agenda.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the Texas lawmaker excoriated federal judges and declared that “nationwide injunctions are an abuse of power.” Cruz’s comments come as Republicans are attempting to pass a bill to limit judicial rulings against the Trump administration.

“It is the judiciary acting as policy deciders, and it is incumbent on this committee and this body to rein in the abuse of power from these unelected radical judges who are trying to overturn the election because they disagree with what the voters decided,” Cruz said with a raised voice.

“Okay, that was a lot,” Klobuchar of Minnesota said. “The only reason there are all these injunctions Senator Cruz is because he’s violating the constitution. Why would Trump-appointed judges…”

“Why don’t you file them in red districts,” Cruz interrupted.

open image in gallery Ted Cruz piled into his Democratic adversary on Wednesday as he rallied against ‘radical’ judges ( @cspan/X )

“Why are the Democratic Attorney Generals seeking out left-wing loons…,” he continued before Republican Senator Ashley Moody and Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse jumped in trying to ease tensions.

Moody called for a “point of order” and told Klobuchar to resume her time.

“Senator Moody,” Cruz again interected. “We have debates on this committee. They occur regularly.”

“Let’s let her have her time, and we’ll get back to you, Senator Cruz,” Moody retorted.

“It’s so exciting to be following Senator Cruz once again,” Klobuchar teased, referencing her past run-ins with Cruz. “I will take more than my time since he’s taking more than his time to yell at me.”

open image in gallery Klobuchar was repeatedly spoken over during the Senate hearing by Cruz ( @cspan/X )

“I’m not yelling, I asked a question,” Cruz again butted in.

Trump charged into his second term, issuing a record 109 executive orders to date in an aggressive attempt to fulfill his administration’s America First agenda.

Federal judges have issued at least 17 nationwide injunctions against Trump’s policies since he took office on January 20. Trump received more injunctions in his first 10 weeks in office than former Presidents Joe Biden or Barack Obama did in their entire presidencies.

A range of executive orders have been temporarily blocked, including those seeking to ban transgender people from military service and end the constitutional right to birthright citizenship. Experts say injunctions are an essential part of the judicial branch’s ability to check government power.

In response, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is introducing a bill to stop judges from issuing nationwide injunctions.

The 91-year-old Iowa lawmaker recently wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that: “These nationwide injunctions have become a favorite tool for those seeking to obstruct Mr. Trump’s agenda.”

Grassley says his bill will ensure “lower courts could no longer block legitimate executive action by issuing orders to nonparties to the lawsuit.”