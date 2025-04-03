The moment Sen. Ted Cruz flies into a rage with Sen. Amy Klobuchar over ‘radical judges’
Federal judges have issued 17 nationwide injunctions against Trump’s policies since his return to office
A Senate hearing devolved into chaos after Sen. Ted Cruz repeatedly spoke over Sen. Amy Klobuchar as the pair exchanged barbs over nationwide injunctions inhibiting President Donald Trump’s agenda.
During Wednesday’s hearing, the Texas lawmaker excoriated federal judges and declared that “nationwide injunctions are an abuse of power.” Cruz’s comments come as Republicans are attempting to pass a bill to limit judicial rulings against the Trump administration.
“It is the judiciary acting as policy deciders, and it is incumbent on this committee and this body to rein in the abuse of power from these unelected radical judges who are trying to overturn the election because they disagree with what the voters decided,” Cruz said with a raised voice.
“Okay, that was a lot,” Klobuchar of Minnesota said. “The only reason there are all these injunctions Senator Cruz is because he’s violating the constitution. Why would Trump-appointed judges…”
“Why don’t you file them in red districts,” Cruz interrupted.
“Why are the Democratic Attorney Generals seeking out left-wing loons…,” he continued before Republican Senator Ashley Moody and Democratic Senator Sheldon Whitehouse jumped in trying to ease tensions.
Moody called for a “point of order” and told Klobuchar to resume her time.
“Senator Moody,” Cruz again interected. “We have debates on this committee. They occur regularly.”
“Let’s let her have her time, and we’ll get back to you, Senator Cruz,” Moody retorted.
“It’s so exciting to be following Senator Cruz once again,” Klobuchar teased, referencing her past run-ins with Cruz. “I will take more than my time since he’s taking more than his time to yell at me.”
“I’m not yelling, I asked a question,” Cruz again butted in.
Trump charged into his second term, issuing a record 109 executive orders to date in an aggressive attempt to fulfill his administration’s America First agenda.
Federal judges have issued at least 17 nationwide injunctions against Trump’s policies since he took office on January 20. Trump received more injunctions in his first 10 weeks in office than former Presidents Joe Biden or Barack Obama did in their entire presidencies.
A range of executive orders have been temporarily blocked, including those seeking to ban transgender people from military service and end the constitutional right to birthright citizenship. Experts say injunctions are an essential part of the judicial branch’s ability to check government power.
In response, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley is introducing a bill to stop judges from issuing nationwide injunctions.
The 91-year-old Iowa lawmaker recently wrote in a Wall Street Journal op-ed that: “These nationwide injunctions have become a favorite tool for those seeking to obstruct Mr. Trump’s agenda.”
Grassley says his bill will ensure “lower courts could no longer block legitimate executive action by issuing orders to nonparties to the lawsuit.”
