Ted Cruz under fire for urging protection of guns in tweet about Colorado Springs massacre
Mass shooting at LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs kills five people
Ted Cruz is facing backlash after he condemned the Colorado shootings with a caveat that the killings must not become an “excuse” to take away citizens’ rights under the Second Amendment.
A mass shooting at an an LGBT+ nightclub in Colorado Springs on Saturday left five people dead and injured at least 25.
Mr Cruz tweeted on Sunday: “Heidi and I are praying for the victims & loved ones impacted by the horrific shooting in Colorado Springs. This senseless evil needs to end.
“While Democrats rush to politicize before the facts are fully known, stripping law-abiding citizens of their 2nd Amendment right is wrong and will make us less safe.”
Authorities have named 22-year-old Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect in the shooting.
They said the attacker used an AR-15-style rifle and was subdued by people inside the club after opening fire.
One of the patrons who was partying at the club reportedly grabbed a handgun belonging to the suspect and hit him with it and pinned the suspect down until police arrived minutes later.
The Texas senator’s comments were criticised by social media users who accused the Republican of politicizing the killings.
One user wrote: “Let me blame others for politicizing as I politicize in my condolences”.
Another user wrote: “Maybe. Just maybe, doing something about the easy access to weapons would make a difference.”
“People who are filled with hate have easy access to weapons found on battlefields. You don’t care that this continues to happen. You’re not willing to do anything about it,” wrote Ben Wilbanks.
In May this year, Mr Cruz stormed off in the middle of an interview after a Sky News journalist asked why school mass shootings seem to “only happen in America” during a vigil for the 21 people killed at Robb Elementary School.
