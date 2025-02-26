Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A TikToker who called for the assassination of Elon Musk in a since-deleted video is being probed by U.S. attorney and Trump loyalist Ed Martin.

Influencer Sarah C Roberts made the alleged threat earlier this week on her TikTok account, which has since been deactivated. The alleged threat was alerted to Martin by Musk. “Death threat and admission of multiple counts of tax fraud,” the billionaire wrote and copied the attorney in.

“Duly noted,” Martin responded to the video. “Thx for letting us know. We’ll put you in the system. Talk soon, M’am. #NoOneIsAboveTheLaw.”

The video of Roberts was circulated widely by the popular right-wing account “Libs of TikTok”, often reposted by Musk. Some followers tagged the FBI in response.

“Here's my one thought - I have many thoughts - Elon Musk,” Roberts began in the video before making a gesture of slitting her throat.

open image in gallery The account belonging to TikToker Sarah C Roberts has been deleted after she posted ranting against Elon Musk. A federal prosecutor also said he is looking into the threat ( @sarahcroberts/TikTok )

“We need to X him. And by ‘X’, I mean formally known as assassination.”

In a hushed voice, the TikToker mentioned a warning about the FBI “showing up” before she shrugged.

“Arrest me. You don't have enough people to even investigate me at this point,” she continued. “I haven't filed my taxes in like... eight years and yet no one's come for me.”

“So I'm going to f***ing say it. Let's assassinate some motherf******,” Roberts concluded.

The Independent has contacted the DOJ for further information.

open image in gallery Elon Musk attends Trump’s first cabinet meeting ( AFP via Getty Images )

Musk attended the president’s first cabinet meeting Wednesday, despite the fact he is not a secretary, and said he has been on the receiving end of multiple death threats.

Martin is leading an effort to protect Musk and his DOGE staffers from what he said were “despicable” threats.

“We must protect our cops, our prosecutors, our DOGE workers, the President, and all other government employees from threats against our nation,” Martin previously said in an email to staff obtained by Rolling Stone. “My initiative to hold accountable those who threaten workers is named Operation Whirlwind. We will stop the storm of threats against officials at all levels,” he added.

Last week, the U.S. attorney said he was investigating Democratic congressman Robert Garcia for comments he made about Musk during an interview.