JD Vance is being roasted online over an embarrassing gaffe at a rally on Tuesday, where he appeared to be campaigning for Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

Donald Trump’s running mate appeared on stage at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, to deliver a speech in front of national news cameras and Republican supporters.

Behind him was a stage backdrop reading: “KAMALA CHAOS.”

But Vance’s attempt to trash the Democratic presidential candidate spectacularly failed, as the backdrop was partially covered by rallygoers leaving only the name “KAMALA” visible.

The image quickly went viral on social media, with critics roasting Vance for unwittingly appearing to campaign for his opposition.

JD Vance appears to campaign for his opponent, Kamala Harris, thanks to an embarrassing stage design gaffe at his Philadelphia rally on 6 August ( Reuters )

“Those people look extremely unhappy”, wrote one X user. “Based on the sign, I guess they were expecting Kamala.”

Making reference to a rally in Atlanta, Georgia on Sunday, another commented: “So first he talked in front of ‘You’re fired’ signs. And now he speaks in front of a sign advertising his opponent.”

The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) also mocked Vance in a post that racked up thousands of likes and reposts.

“Here’s why you should hire union stagehands and stage designers: (They did not),” the union wrote.

Even Fox News didn’t hold back, with host Jessica Taylor bringing up the viral moment when discussing the Trump-Vance campaign’s apparent confidence in beating the Democrats in November.

“Yeah they’re definitely projecting that. I saw JD Vance this morning in front of a huge Kamala sign where you couldn’t even read the ‘chaos’ so everything is going really well for that side of the aisle,” she quipped.

Trump’s choice of VP pick has already raised eyebrows in recent weeks.

Some Republicans are said to be questioning whether he was the right choice to take on the Democratic party, as he continues to face backlash over a 2021 video which resurfaced showing him calling Harris and other Democrats “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives.”

On Tuesday, Harris finally announced her own running mate pick – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz – following weeks of speculation since President Joe Biden dropped out of the race.

The Democratic duo held their first rally together at Temple University’s Licouras Center in Philadelphia that night, with the freshly-chosen Walz pulling no punches against Vance in his speech.

After weeks of speculation, Kamala Harris announced Minnesota governor Tim Waltz as her running partner in the US election on 6 August ( AP )

“I can’t wait to debate the guy ... if he’s willing to get off the couch and show up,” he said, in a swipe over a wild online rumor about Vance.

With 91 days to go until the November election, as of 7 August there is no solid date for another debate between any of the candidates.

Trump was scheduled to debate Biden on ABC News on 10 September, but after Biden pulled out of the presidential race and was replaced by Harris, Trump has refused to commit to the event.

Instead, he has pushed for the debate on Fox News on September 4, prompting Harris’ campaign to accuse him of “running scared.”