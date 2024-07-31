Daily Show host destroys JD Vance’s attacks on childless people

Support truly

The Daily Show host Ronnie Chieng has destroyed JD Vance’s sexist stance on so-called “childless cat ladies”, pointing out a major flaw in his attacks.

On Tuesday’s late-night show, the 38-year-old comedian pointed to the ongoing scandal surrounding Donald Trump’s running mate for the 2024 presidential election after his controversial comments resurfaced last week.

“One of the weird things that they’ve been hitting them on is this comment Vance made in 2021,” Chieng said.

“Yeah, I mean, if you have friends who’ve chosen not to have kids, you know how totally miserable they are,” he quipped, before joking: “‘Oh, no, I’ve got too much disposable income! My life is so hard! I can fly business class! I still have a sex life, please kill me!’”

Before being sworn into the Senate in 2021, Vance appeared on Fox News for an interview with Tucker Carlson.

In the interview, he called Vice President Kamala Harris and other Democrats “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives”.

The clip resurfaced and went viral last week after Trump named Vance as his vice-presidential pick.

Several famous figures condemned Vance including Jennifer Aniston, who has been very open about her struggles with fertility.

The Daily Show host Ronnie Chieng destroyed JD Vance’s sexist stance ( The Daily Show )

“Mr Vance, I pray that your daughter is fortunate enough to bear children of her own one day. I hope she will not need to turn to IVF as a second option,” she wrote on Instagram.

Vance later slammed Aniston for making what he said were “disgusting remarks” about his daughter while Trump jumped to defend his running mate in an interview with Fox News, claiming that women who have not had children “understand” Vance’s stance.

Vance has previously made similar remarks, including in a 2021 tweet, where he used “weird cat ladies” as an insult against economist Paul Krugman.

On Tuesday night’s show, Chieng played another clip where Vance claimed in a 2020 interview that the most “deranged” and “psychotic” people on Twitter do not have children.

The late-show host retorted: “Yeah of course they’re deranged and psychotic – they’re on Twitter. That’s where they live.”

He then flashed up a photo of X owner Elon Musk on the screen, adding: “It doesn’t matter how many kids you have. The most deranged person on Twitter has 45 kids.”

Musk has reportedly fathered 12 children with three different women after quietly welcoming a third child with the director of operations and special projects of Neuralink, Shivon Zilis, earlier this year.

Chieng also picked out a key buzzword this election cycle: “weird.”

Referring to the January 6 attack on the US Capitol, Chieng said: “Now, calling someone weird is a bit of a downgrade from, ‘he tried to overthrow democracy’. One the other hand, you know, that message didn’t really stick.”