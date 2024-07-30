✕ Close Kamala Harris speaks to Barack and Michelle Obama as they endorse her candidacy for the White House

A group of famous, self-described “white dudes” raked in more than $3.5m in donations for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign during a Zoom rally on Monday.

The “White Dudes for Harris” online rally included Hollywood stars such as Jeff Bridges, Mark Ruffalo and Josh Groban as well as Democratic officials such as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and potential VP candidate Pete Buttigieg.

Over 150,000 joined the virtual event where Bridges channeled his “The Dude” moniker from The Big Lebowski: “I’m excited, man!”

As the event drew in numbers, organizer Ross Morales Rocketto claimed that X – owned by self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk – suspended its account on the platform.

The same day, Harris’ field of potential vice presidential running mates narrowed with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and then Cooper ruling themselves out, leaving Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as favorites.

Trump meanwhile put in an appearance on Fox News where he defended JD Vance’s sexist comments and again refused to commit to debating Harris.

“The answer is yes, I’ll probably end up debating,” he said, then adding: “I can also make a case for not doing it.”