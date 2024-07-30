Elections 2024 live: ‘White Dudes for Harris’ raises $4m as Harris and Trump release new ads that put her center stage
‘White Dudes for Harris’ online rally included Hollywood stars such as Jeff Bridges, Mark Ruffalo and Josh Groban as well as Democratic officials such as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and potential VP candidate Pete Buttigieg
A group of famous, self-described “white dudes” raked in more than $3.5m in donations for Kamala Harris’ presidential campaign during a Zoom rally on Monday.
The “White Dudes for Harris” online rally included Hollywood stars such as Jeff Bridges, Mark Ruffalo and Josh Groban as well as Democratic officials such as North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper and potential VP candidate Pete Buttigieg.
Over 150,000 joined the virtual event where Bridges channeled his “The Dude” moniker from The Big Lebowski: “I’m excited, man!”
As the event drew in numbers, organizer Ross Morales Rocketto claimed that X – owned by self-proclaimed “free speech absolutist” Elon Musk – suspended its account on the platform.
The same day, Harris’ field of potential vice presidential running mates narrowed with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer and then Cooper ruling themselves out, leaving Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as favorites.
Trump meanwhile put in an appearance on Fox News where he defended JD Vance’s sexist comments and again refused to commit to debating Harris.
“The answer is yes, I’ll probably end up debating,” he said, then adding: “I can also make a case for not doing it.”
Veepstakes: North Carolina governor Roy Cooper takes himself out of the running
North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper has taken himself out of contention as Kamala Harris’ running mate.
Cooper had been considered a potential running mate given his long friendship with Harris going back to their days as attorneys general of North Carolina and California, respectively.
“I strongly support Vice President Harris’s campaign for president,” he said in a statement on X. “I know she is going to win and it was an honor to be considered for this role. This just wasn’t the right time for North Carolina and for me to be running on the national ticket.”
Watch: Doug Emhoff tells Trump he won’t have to worry about mispronouncing Kamala Harris’s name for too long
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff had a snappy response to Donald Trump saying he didn’t care about mispronouncing Kamala Harris’s name.
Could Biden’s Supreme Court reform actually happen?
President Joe Biden is calling for sweeping changes to the Supreme Court to restore trust and accountability amid a series of ethics scandals and unpopular rulings – but it’s unlikely those reforms will see the light of day.
On Monday, the president officially endorsed three major changes to the Supreme Court: enacting a new system in which a president appoints a justice every two years to serve for 18 years, implementing a binding code of ethics and adding a constitutional amendment to strip presidents of criminal immunity.
It comes as the court is experiencing record-low approval ratings.
Harris ends poll bleeding among Democrats as ‘weird’ Vance attacks start to stick
The efforts to paint JD Vance and former President Donald Trump as “weird” appear to be paying off.
Kamala Harris entered her second week as a presidential candidate on Monday, and a slew of new polling indicates that her “honeymoon” period is not coming to an end just yet.
With the formerly-Biden, now-Harris campaign pushing out a new memo to reporters detailing the strength of the vice president’s candidacy as the week began, all the signs indicate that momentum is clearly shifting in the US presidential race.
Watch: Kamala Harris campaign launches first TV ad
Biden says court reform needed to protect civil rights
President Joe Biden on Monday said his proposal to reform the nation’s highest court is in keeping with the tradition of expanding and protecting civil rights and a justified response to the current Supreme Court’s effort to roll back a whole host of rights enjoyed by Americans and plans laid out in Donald Trump’s “Project 2025.”
Speaking at the Lyndon Johnson presidential library at an event to mark the 60th anniversary of the Civil Rights Act that ended legal segregation in America, Biden said Republicans are “planning another onslaught” of attacks against civil rights to follow up on the end of the federal right to abortion and restrictions on enforcement of the Voting Rights Act signed into law by Johnson nearly six decades ago.
Countdown on for Trump to decide on Vance’s future, says Schumer
If Donald Trump is having doubts about JD Vance as his running mate, he doesn’t have long to choose a replacement, according to Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer.
White Dudes for Harris X account is suspended with organizer saying Elon Musk ‘got scared’ by $4m fundraiser
The X account for “White Dudes for Harris” was briefly suspended on Monday as the group held an online fundraising rally for Kamala Harris – sparking outrage and prompting the organizer to accuse Elon Musk of getting “scared.”
A group of almost 200,000 Democrats, including Hollywood stars and potential running mates, met on a Zoom call on Monday evening to voice their support for Harris’ White House run.
The star-studded online rally raked in more than $3.5m in donations, adding to the $200m haul that Harris’ campaign raised in the first week of her run for the Oval Office.
But, the organizers soon learned that the X account, titled @dudes4harris, had been suspended.
Who is winning in the Kamala Harris veepstakes?
Vice President Kamala Harris has continued to build on her momentum since the Democratic Party coalesced around her. A new poll showed that she has made significant inroads with Latino voters and during the White Women for Harris fundraiser last week, she reportedly raised $20,000 per minute.
But with the election 99 days away, Harris has to clear every hoop to have a chance at beating Donald Trump. That means she must ace her first big task: picking the person to run against Senator JD Vance as her running mate.
Historically, running mates have had a minimal effect on the top of the ticket. This time is different; similar to Barack Obama in 2008, Harris remains untested on the national stage and her 2020 campaign ended before the Iowa caucus. This means the running mate selection will have even higher salience.
