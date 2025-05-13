Chilling video shows car engulfed in flames outside Keir Starmer’s house

A dramatic video shows a car going up in flames outside a north London home understood to be owned by Sir Keir Starmer.

The inferno in Kentish Town came just days before an alleged arson attack at the same house.

A 21-year-old man has been arrested over that fire, as well as another in the suburb of Islington.

The video shows flames billowing from the vehicle, which has been reduced to a charred shell, and firefighters using hoses to battle the blaze.

Counter-terrorism police are investigating whether the car fire is linked to the alleged arson attacks.