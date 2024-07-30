Trump defends JD Vance’s sexist comments: ‘I think women understand’

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Donald Trump has come to JD Vance’s defense over his sexist comments, claiming that women “understand” his running mate’s controversial views.

Before he was sworn into the Senate in 2021, Vance branded then-new vice president Kamala Harris and other Democrats as “a bunch of childless cat ladies who are miserable at their own lives” in an interview with Tucker Carlson on Fox News.

The former Marine’s comments have since resurfaced after he was chosen as Trump’s vice presidential pick earlier this month – days before Harris launched her own presidential campaign when President Joe Biden stepped down from the race.

Vance’s remarks have prompted fierce backlash, with a swathe of political and public figures including Hollywood star Jennifer Aniston blasting his misogyny. Republican insiders have also said that some party members regret him being picked to join Trump on the ticket.

But, in an interview with Fox News on Monday, Trump stood by his running mate and insisted he has “tremendous support”, particularly among “people that like families.”

“He grew up in a very interesting family situation, and he feels family is good,” he told host Laura Ingraham.

“And I don’t think there’s anything wrong in saying that.”

Donald Trump has stepped in to defend JD Vance over his sexist comments ( AP )

Trump continued: “I know so many people that never met the right person, male or female, they just never met the right person. They’re unbelievable, every bit as good as anybody else who has the most beautiful family.”

Ingraham asked the former president what he thinks women who haven’t had children might think of the matter.

“I think they understand it,” Trump responded.

Trump went on to try to blame Democrats for “spinning” the narrative around his running mate’s offensive comments.

“The Democrats are good at spinning things differently from what they are,” he claimed.

"I think they understand it" -- Trump to Laura Ingraham on what he says to women who have concerns about JD Vance pic.twitter.com/pu29aTfrn3 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 29, 2024

“All he said is… he likes family. I think a lot of people like family. And sometimes it doesn’t work out … you don’t meet the right person or you don’t meet any person, but you’re just as good, in many cases a lot better than a person in a family situation. But they took it and they spun it differently.”

Over the last week, Vance has tried to explain away his remarks.

Speaking on SiriusXM’sThe Megyn Kelly Show on Friday, he insisted his comments were “not about criticizing people who for various reasons didn’t have kids,” before accusing Democrats of being “anti-family”.

“This is about criticizing the Democratic Party for becoming anti-family and anti-children,” he claimed.

Harris, who was at the center of Vance’s attack, has two stepchildren with her husband Doug Emhoff – from his previous marriage to Kerstin Emhoff.

Kerstin has been among those slamming Vance and defending Harris.

“For over 10 years since Cole and Ella were teenagers, Kamala has been a co-parent with Doug and I,” Kerstin Emhoff told CNN. “I love our blended family and am grateful to have her in it.”