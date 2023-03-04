Donald Trump vows to stay in 2024 race if he faces criminal charges

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump on Saturday vowed to stay in the 2024 presidential race even if heis indicted in any of the multiple criminal investigations bearing down on him.

The former president held a press conference on Saturday evening at CPAC, the Conservative Political Action Conference, in Maryland’s National Harbor, ahead of his remarks to the conference and shortly after it was announced that he was the winner of the annual event’s straw poll.

“I wouldn’t even think of leaving” the race, he told Newsmax’s James Rosen.

He further speculated that being the target of a criminal indictment in one of the two probes into his efforts to overturn the 2020 election could even “enhance” his poll numbers.

Mr Trump announced his candidacy for the presidency in late 2022, immediately following the midterm election contests which saw several of his chosen congressional candidates go down in flames.

Republican donors are reportedly hoping to move on from the former president and his brand of conservatism, but as of yet a credible alternative has yet to announce their candidacy.

Criminal indictments are expected within days in Fulton County’s investigation, headed by District Attorney Fani Willis. That investigation stems from numerous overtures to Georgia officials by the Trump team including a phone call between Mr Trump and the Georgia Secretary of State which took place in early 2021. On that call, Mr Trump famously asked Republican Brad Raffensperger to “find” nearly 12,000 votes which he would have needed to steal the state from Joe Biden.

The Department of Justice is also looking at the efforts to overturn the 2020 election by Mr Trump’s team, and in particular the attack on Congress which occurred on January 6. The House select committee to investigate that attack recommended that Mr Trump be charged with giving comfort to an insurrection, among other charges.

Mr Trump has long claimed that any effort to investigate him by any legal authority is a “witch hunt” by his Democratic enemies to prevent him from winning office.

The FBI raided his Mar-a-Lago estate last year as part of a third, entirely separate investigation into his handling of presidential records, including classified documents, which has since expanded to ensnare both President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence in similar embarrassing discoveries of classified materials at their residences.