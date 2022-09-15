Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Trump says he won’t pick Pence as running-mate in 2024: ‘Mike committed political suicide’

The former president’s remarks appear in an upcoming book

Eric Garcia
Thursday 15 September 2022 15:26
Comments
Trump phones mother of shot Capitol rioter

Former president Donald Trump says in a new book that he will not pick his former vice president Mike Pence to serve as his running mate if he launches another White House bid in 2024.

Mr Trump made the remarks in The Divider: Trump in the White House, 2017-2021, written by Peter Baker of The New York Times and Susan Glasser of The New Yorker, The Guardian reported. Mr Baker and Ms Glasser interviewed Mr Trump in April and November of last year.

“It would be totally inappropriate,” the former president said. Mr Trump’s main objection to his former vice president is that Mr Pence refused to overturn the 2020 presidential election results on 6 January 2021. “Mike committed political suicide,” Mr Trump told the authors.

Recommended

Mr Pence famously rebuffed a plan by Mr Trump’s attorney John Eastman to overturn the election results. Mr Pence consulted with former vice president Dan Quayle and former Judge J Michael Luttig, who advised him against taking on Mr Eastman’s plan.

In response, during his January 6 rally at the White House Ellipse, Mr Trump urged his voters to “fight like hell” and later tweeted that Mr Pence “didn’t have the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution.”

In response, rioters who breached the Capitol yelled “Hang Mike Pence.”

Mr Pence, for his part, has defended his decision.

“President Trump is wrong,” he said in February at a Federalist Society conference. “I had no right to overturn the election.”

Mr Pence spoke about his point of divergence with the former president at the Young America Foundation’s National Conservative Student Conference in Washington back in July.

“I’ll always be grateful for the opportunity to serve as vice president,” he said. “But I don’t know if our movement is that divided. I don’t know that the president and I differ on issues. But we may differ on focus.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in