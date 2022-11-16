Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Current and former US government officials, some of whom served at the highest levels of the Trump administration, were among the highest-profile Republicans to criticise former president Donald Trump’s decision to announce his candidacy for president in the 2024 election.

Mr Trump launched his third campaign for the presidency with a rambling, grievance-laden address to supporters at his Mar-a-Lago estate, where just three months ago FBI agents executed a search warrant looking for evidence that he’d violated US laws against in retaining national defence information and obstruction of justice.

The twice-impeached ex-president, who fomented a riot in a last-ditch attempt to keep himself in power after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden, threw his hat into the ring just a week after most of his preferred candidates failed to win their respective contests in the 2022 midterm elections, leading many in his own party to place the blame on him for a weaker-than-expected showing for the GOP.

His former chief of staff, ex-South Carolina congressman Mick Mulvaney, told CNN on Tuesday that he doesn’t think Mr Trump’s decision is good for his party.

“I think he's the only Republican who could lose,” said Mr Mulvaney, who resigned his position as Mr Trump’s envoy for Northern Ireland after the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

He added that Mr Trump’s chances of becoming the GOP nominee against Mr Biden two years from now could be helped by the way Republicans allocate delegates for their quadrennial nominating convention.

“Can he be beaten head-to-head by Ron DeSantis or Tim Scott? Sure, but it's not going to be a head-to-head race,” he said. “There will be five or six other people in the race and he'll get the 35 per cent that really support him and under the winner-take-all primary system, he'll be the nominee.”

The man who was Mr Trump’s running mate in 2020 and 2016, former vice president Mike Pence, also weighed in during an interview to promote his new book, So Help Me God.

Mr Pence criticised Mr Trump’s decision and told an interviewer on Tuesday: “I think we’ll have better choices”. He is widely expected to mount his own campaign for the GOP nomination at some point in the near future.

The 2012 Republican nominee for president, Utah Senator Mitt Romney, was just as blunt, telling reporters on Wednesday: “We need a leader who’s younger and has a bright vision for the future.”

“President Trump has lost three in a row, and if we want to start winning we need new leaders,” said Mr Romney, who is the only GOP senator to have voted to convict Mr Trump at both of his impeachment trials.

His colleague Lisa Murkowski expressed similar sentiments, noting that she is “a bit weary of campaigns” at this point.

Asked whether Mr Trump’s announcement helps Republicans’ chances of picking up the Georgia senate seat held by Senator Raphael Warnock, Ms Murkowski replied: “I don’t believe so”.