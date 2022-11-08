Trump rally - live: Trump reveals date for 2024 announcement after hijacking midterm coverage with Ohio tease
Former president rumoured to be launching campaign a week after the midterm cycle ends
‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024
Donald Trump held his last rally before the midterm election on Monday night, his fourth in the last five days, amid fever-pitch speculation that the former president was going to announce his own run for the White House in 2024.
Despite a teaser from this team, Mr Trump did not launch his 2024 bid in his 90-minute speech in Ohio, instead saying he will make a “big announcement” next week, on 15 November, in Florida.
He was holding his final rally to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance as Republican and Democratic candidates made their final pitches to voters on Monday.
Speaking at the rally, Mr Trump described Joe Biden as cognitively impaired and called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “animal” for impeaching him twice “for nothing”.
Mr Trump’s Ohio trip came after a particularly raucous rally in Florida on Sunday evening, where he delivered an incoherent speech in which he again mocked Pelosi – leading the crowd to burst into a chant of “lock her up!”.
Trump delays 2024 announcement until after midterms despite election eve tease
Former president Donald Trump on Monday ended an hours-long rehashing of old grievances at a rally for Ohio Senate candidate JD Vance without announcing his intention to run for president in 2024.
The twice-impeached ex-president failed to declare his candidacy for a presidential election that won’t happen for another two years despite allies and confidantes spending most of the day before the 2022 midterm elections stoking rumours and hyping a possible 2024 announcement from Mr Trump.
One staunch ally of the ex-president, Florida Representative Matt Gaetz, even took to Twitter to encourage Mr Trump to pull the trigger on a third presidential run, writing: “Trump should announce tonight.”
Arizona county’s plan to hand-count ballots blocked by judge
A southeastern Arizona county’s plan to conduct a full hand-count of all ballots was blocked by a judge on Monday, on the eve of Election Day.
It was requested by Republican officials who expressed unfounded concerns that vote-counting machines are untrustworthy.
The ruling from Pima County Superior Court Judge Casey F McGinley came after a full-day hearing on Friday during which opponents presented their case and called witnesses. An appeal of the judge’s decision is likely.
Mr McGinley said the county board of supervisors overstepped its legal authority by ordering the county recorder to count all the ballots cast in the election that concludes on Tuesday rather than the small sample required by state law.
“This entire process would be rendered superfluous if the court were to construe (that section) to initially select 100 per cent of the precinct ballots as its starting point,” the judge wrote.
Biden urges voters to ‘protect democracy’ in final pitch
Joe Biden has made his final appeal to voters on the eve of Tuesday’s midterms, calling for Democrats to protect democracy by defeating Donald Trump’s Republicans as polls showed the election could upend the balance of power in Washington.
“Today we face an inflection point. We know in our bones that our democracy’s at risk and we know that this is your moment to defend it,” Mr Biden told a cheering crowd at Bowie State University, a historically Black college outside Washington.
“The power’s in your hands,” he told Democrats. “So vote, get out the vote.”
Non-partisan election forecasters predict that Republicans are likely to pick up roughly 25 seats in the 435-seat House of Representatives, more than enough to win a majority. Analysts said Republicans also could pick up the one seat they need to win control of the Senate.
It comes as Joe Biden’s unpopularity has made him an unwelcome guest in the most competitive races as many Americans have soured on his leadership.
Only 39 per cent approve of his job performance, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll published on Monday.
Democrats and Republicans make urgent final pitches as election season wraps
In the last hours of a fraught midterm election season, candidates and big-name backers, including Donald Trump and Joe Biden, made final appeals to voters Monday.
The race is heating up as Republicans remain excited about the prospect of winning back Congress and Mr Biden insists his party would “surprise the living devil out of a lot of people.”
“We know in our bones that our democracy is at risk,” Mr Biden said during an evening rally in Maryland, where Democrats have one of their best opportunities to reclaim a Republican-held governor’s seat.
“I want you know, we’ll meet this moment.”
Arriving back at the White House a short time later, Mr Biden was franker, saying: “I think we’ll win the Senate. I think the House is tougher.” Asked what the reality of governing will be like, he responded, “More difficult.”
Democrats contend Republican victories could profoundly and adversely reshape the country, eliminating abortion rights nationwide and unleashing broad threats to the very future of American democracy. Republicans say the public is tired of Biden policies amid high inflation and concerns about crime.
Trump ends his rally
As the music rose to a climax, Mr Trump ended his rally with a rhythmic chant:
”We will make America powerful again. We will make America wealthy again. We will make America strong again. We will make America proud again. We will make America safe again. And we will make America great again.
“Thank you Ohio, thank you. God bless you. JD, go get 'em.”
No Trump 2024 announcement today
There it is. Donald Trump has declined to say whether he will run for president in 2024, only promising a “very big announcement” next Tuesday.
”Not to detract from tomorrow’s very important, even critical, election... I'm going to be making a very big announcement on Tuesday, November 15, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida,” he told the crowd, prompting massive cheers.
“We want nothing to detract from the importance of tomorrow, you understand that JD?” he followed up.
Trump calls Biden ‘cognitively impaired'
Mr Trump described Joe Biden as cognitively impaired and in no condition to lead, and casually talking about nuclear war with Russia".
He said: ”We are a nation where free speech is no longer allowed, where crime is out of control like it has never been before... we are a nation that has become a joke.
“We are a nation that is hostile to liberty, freedom and faith. We are a nation whose economy is collapsing into a cesspool... whose supply chain is broken, whose stores are not stocked, whose deliveries are not coming.”
“We are a nation where large packs of sadistic criminals and thieves are allwoed to go into stores and openly rob them, beat up the workers nad kill the customers, and leave with armloads of goods and no retribution...”
“But,” he concluded, “We are a nation that is not going to allow this horror to continue. Two years ago we were a great nation, and we will be a great nation again.”
‘Ukraine would never have happened with me’
Mr Trump’s peroration continues: "We are a nation that is consumed by the radical left’s green new deal, yet everyone knows that the green new deal will lead to our total destruction..."
He attacked electric cars, Chinese minerals, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, the war in Ukraine, claiming: "It could never have happened with me as your commander in chief, and for four straight years it didn’t happen. And China with Taiwan is next."
‘We are a failing nation'
Mr Trump appears to be wrapping up his speech, judging by the stirring Hollywood-style music in the background.
"Now we are a nation in decline. We are a failing nation. We are a nation that has the highest inflation in fifty years," he said, railing against the stock market decline and America’s lack of energy independence.
"We are a nation that is begging Venezuela, Saudi Arabia, and many others for oil. ‘Please, please, please help us’, Joe Biden says, when we have more liquid gold right under our feet than any other country anywhere in the world..."
Mike Lindell and Marjorie Taylor Greene in attendance
Far right Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green and election-denying businessman Mike Lindell appear to be in the crowd at the rally.
Mr Trump thanked both figures personally for attending, saying: "Another warrior, a person who's very shy, very timid. We're trying to get her to get a little tougher – Marjorie Taylor Greene."
Of Mr Lindell, who runs the bedding vendor My Pillow, Mr Trump said: "He's the greatest in history at buying commercials, and he's a patriot too. You know, the FBI raided him. They took his phone. I don't know what the hell they wanna learn about pillows."
