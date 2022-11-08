✕ Close ‘Get ready’: Trump says he will ‘very probably’ run again for president in 2024

Donald Trump held his last rally before the midterm election on Monday night, his fourth in the last five days, amid fever-pitch speculation that the former president was going to announce his own run for the White House in 2024.

Despite a teaser from this team, Mr Trump did not launch his 2024 bid in his 90-minute speech in Ohio, instead saying he will make a “big announcement” next week, on 15 November, in Florida.

He was holding his final rally to bolster Senate candidate JD Vance as Republican and Democratic candidates made their final pitches to voters on Monday.

Speaking at the rally, Mr Trump described Joe Biden as cognitively impaired and called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi an “animal” for impeaching him twice “for nothing”.

Mr Trump’s Ohio trip came after a particularly raucous rally in Florida on Sunday evening, where he delivered an incoherent speech in which he again mocked Pelosi – leading the crowd to burst into a chant of “lock her up!”.