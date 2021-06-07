Donald Trump appeared to snub Mike Pence by saying he would “certainly consider” Ron DeSantis as his running mate if he runs in 2024.

The former president told Fox Business on Monday that Mr DeSantis, the current governor of Florida, was among a group of “great people” he was considering if he decides to run for the presidency in 2024.

Asked whether or not the Florida Republican, and a favourite for the 2024 nomination, would be considered as a running mate if he runs, Mr Trump told host Stuart Varney: “Sure I would”.

“But, you know, there are numerous people that are great. I would certainly consider Ron.” Mr Trump added, referring to the 2018 run for governor by Mr DeSantis, who was then a congressman.

“I was at the beginning of Ron. I was the first one to endorse him when he came out as a congressman that a lot of people didn't know and my endorsement helped him tremendously and I know him very well. He's a great guy”.

The former president continued by saying that that there were “other great people” in the Republican party “that have done a great job with states”.

It followed remarks by Mr Trump — who has not officially decided to run for office in 2024 — on former vice president Mike Pence, during a convention in North Carolina on Sunday.

Although the two have a “good relationship”, Mr Trump admitted he was “disappointed with Mike on one thing”, in an apparent reference to the Capitol riot of 6 January.

Mr Pence, who did not support efforts to overturn the election results on 6 January as Congress worked to confirm the results, was also forced to shelter from rioters on the day.

As The Hill reported, it was thought that Mr Trump did not reach out to Mr Pence in the immediate aftermath of the riot, causing tension.

“He understands and some other people understand, but overall, I had a very good relationship with Mike and he’s a very fine person and a fine man,” Mr Trump added during the conference.

Mr Pence, according to Insider, said last week that the pair have “spoken many times since we left office and I don’t know if we’ll ever see eye to eye on that day”.