Major news networks reportedly declined to air Donald Trump‘s first public speech in months to the Republican Party of North Carolina’s annual convention on Saturday evening.

The former president appeared at the event in Greenville, North Carolina, but CNN and Fox News did not carry the speech on their networks.

Mr Trump continued to advance his “stolen election” myth, immersing himself in his denial of the results and his departure from the White House while fuelling the narrative behind a pro-Trump mob that stormed the US Capitol to overturn the votes of millions of Americans.

He also praised a partisan vote audit underway in Arizona and encouraged GOP lawmakers in Pennsylvania and Georgia to do the same.

He claimed he is trying to “save” democracy while also calling the 2020 presidential election “the crime of the century” and a “hoax” and “by far the most corrupt election in the history of our country” despite no evidence from his own campaign or administration officials, the Justice Department, FBI and elections officials from both parties across the US.

“We all know what happened with the election,” he said. “And we can never, ever let that happen again, and we’re going to go forward and we’re going to continue to look and things are being found that is not even believable.”

The former president also called on China to pay $10 trillion in reparations to the United States and the world for the coronavirus pandemic and said nations should cancel their debt to Beijing.

Mr Trump also said a criminal investigation launched by the New York attorney general’s office into his financial affairs is “the ultimate fishing expedition” and an attempt by Democrats to bring him down after he was twice impeached while in office.

“It’s been a five-year witch hunt, hoax after hoax,” said Mr Trump. “They’ll never stop until November of 2024.”