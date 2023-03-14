Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump has been mocked for putting out a video claiming that America is “doomed” and heading “into oblivion” unless he is elected president again.

Mr Trump has already announced his running for the Republican nomination for president in 2024, despite the string of investigations and possible criminal indictment he is facing.

But that has not stopped him from predicting a bleak future for the country unless he gets to return to the Oval Office for a second time.

“World War III is looming like never before in the very dark and murky background,” said Mr Trump in a new campaign video.

“Lack of leadership is solely responsible for this unprecedented danger to our beautiful USA, and likewise to the world itself.

“Hopeless Joe Biden is leading us into oblivion, we cannot let it happen. We have to take back the White House or our country is doomed. Thank you very much.”

Mr Trump was quickly mocked on Twitter for the pessimistic claims he made in the dimly lit video.

Trump says if we don’t elect him president we are all going to die. pic.twitter.com/RlZ1AWfF6i — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) March 13, 2023

“Trump says if we don’t elect him president we are all going to die,” tweeted Ron Filipowski.

“…I’ll risk it,” Replied comedy writer Jay Black.

And another Twitter user added: “Ironically, in the entirety of my adult life, the only time I felt legitimately imperilled by a President, was during his administration.”

“Red Faced Man rants in a dark room about nonsense,” tweeted another user.