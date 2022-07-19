Jan 6 hearings – live: Trump might run in 2024 to ‘avoid criminal cases’ as Steve Bannon trial begins
Roger Stone claims Steve Bannon blackmailed Trump to get pardon
A new report from Rolling Stone says that while Donald Trump is seriously considering running for president in 2024, one of his main motives for doing so might be to seek the protection of presidential immunity in the face of multiple intensifying legal investigations that could result in criminal charges.
The report comes as Mr Trump’s ally Steve Bannon faces the start of his trial on criminal contempt of Congress. The former president’s longtime lieutenant and hardcore right-wing agitator refused to comply with the House select committee’s subpoena, and his various last-ditch efforts to head off or delay the trial have failed.
On another front, the January 6 committee is expected to receive the deleted text messages and audios by Secret Service by Tuesday.
“We expect to get them by this Tuesday,” representative Zoe Lofgren, a California Democrat, said. “We need all the texts from the 5th and the 6th of January.”
The committee’s next hearing is set to focus on Mr Trump’s inaction during the attack on the Capitol. It will be held in prime time on Thursday.
Pollster says more Republicans are prepared to turn away from Trump
Sarah Longwell, a long-time GOP activist and political strategist, who opposed former president Donald Trump’s nomination to be the Republican presidential candidate back in 2016 has said that an increasing number of Republicans are now ready to “move on” from the former president, and throw their support behind another candidate.
Ms Longwell said she has the data, in the form of focus group meetings of Republicans that she has been conducting for years.
“The Jan 6 hearings are creating a lot of ambient noise about all the stuff Trump makes people defend that they don’t like. They want to be talking right now about why Biden’s so bad, about inflation. They want to talk about why the world is in such a bad place because of the ‘socialist Democrats’. That’s what Trump voters want to talk about. And Trump wants to keep relitigating the 2020 election.”
The insights from Longwell are supported by other data, most recently a poll commissioned by the New York Times that found about half of Republicans were ready to vote for someone other than Trump.
Andrew Buncombe reports:
Congress to vote on protections for contraception and marriage equality
This week, the House of Representatives will vote on a pair of bills – the Right to Contraception Act and the Respect for Marriage Act – anticipating state-level attempts to undermine marriage equality and access to birth control after the Supreme Court struck down Roe v Wade on 24 June.
House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said that the House “will not sit back and allow extremist Republicans and their judicial appointees to limit Americans’ access to contraception.”
The Independent’s Alex Woodward reports:
Pulitzer Prize board dismisses Trump complaints
The Pulitzer Prize board released a statement on Monday which rejected criticism of its decision to award a past iteration of the prize to news outlets that covered the Trump-Russia investigation.
Mr Trump’s complaints “prompted the Pulitzer Board to commission two independent reviews of the work submitted by those organizations to our National Reporting competition. Both reviews were conducted by individuals with no connection to the institutions whose work was under examination, nor any connection to each other,” stated the board.
“The separate reviews converged in their conclusions: that no passages or headlines, contentions or assertions in any of the winning submissions were discredited by facts that emerged subsequent to the conferral of the prizes,” the board’s statement concluded.
“The 2018 Pulitzer Prizes in National Reporting stand.”In 2018 it awarded Pulitzers to reporters at the Washington Post and New York Times involved in the effort to report out the investigation launched by the Justice Department into Russian interference in the 2016 election and whether Donald Trump or his campaign had anything to do with it.
John Bowden reports:
Wisconsin Democratic debate focuses on GOP Senator Johnson
Top Democrats running for the chance to take on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in Wisconsin largely kept their focus on the Republican opponent during the first and only televised debate Sunday, while the only female candidate faulted the men for not doing more to advocate for abortion rights.
The debate bringing together five candidates came just over three weeks before the Aug. 9 primary. The winner will advance to face Johnson, who is seeking a third term, in what is expected to be one of the most costly and hotly contested races in the country with majority control of the Senate at play.
What to watch in Maryland's primary elections
The Republican race for Maryland governor in Tuesday’s primary election pits a candidate backed by outgoing Gov. Larry Hogan against a rival endorsed by Donald Trump.
It’s an early showdown on Hogan’s home turf as he weighs a 2024 White House bid, potentially against the former president.
On the Democratic side, the crowded candidate field includes the former head of the national Democratic Party, a bestselling author, the current state comptroller, and a former US education secretary.
Push grows to block Trump ally in Arizona gubernatorial race
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has already helped block one of former President Donald Trump’s allies from winning the Republican nomination for governor in a crucial battleground state. Now he’s hoping for a repeat in his own backyard.
Ducey is part of a burgeoning effort among establishment Republicans to lift up little-known housing developer Karrin Taylor Robson against former television news anchor Kari Lake, who is backed by Trump. Other prominent Republicans, including former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, have also lined up behind Robson in recent days.
Former Jan 6 lawyer on track for Missouri US Senate run
A former senior investigator for the U.S. House committee probing the Jan. 6 insurrection on Monday said he has enough signatures to get on the ballot as an independent candidate for Missouri’s U.S. Senate seat.
John F. Wood said he has the 10,000 signatures needed to appear on the ballot for retiring GOP Sen. Roy Blunt ’s seat.
Bannon accused of treating trial as theatre arriving for court in three shirts
Jury selection is underway in the trial of Steve Bannon, the right-wing activist and one-time adviser to former president Donald Trump, who was indicted on two counts of criminal contempt of Congress for defying a subpoena from the House committee investigating the events leading up to and during the 6 January Capitol riot.
Senator Cruz says Supreme Court ‘clearly wrong’ to legalise gay marriage
Senator Ted Cruz has claimed that the US Supreme Court should never have legalized gay marriage.
The conservative also suggested that Republican-led states would push to overturn the precedent established by the Supreme Court protecting gay marriage rights across the country, following their successful campaign to overturn Roe v Wade which ended federal abortion rights.
John Bowden reports.
