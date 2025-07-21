After Obama prison video, Trump says another top Democrat is in ‘Big Trouble’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has continued to call for the arrest of leading Democratic politicians on Truth Social, warning that California Sen. Adam Schiff is in “Big Trouble” and should be sent to prison.

Perhaps seeking to shift the narrative away from the ongoing controversy over his past friendship with the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, Trump reposted an AI video from TikTok of Barack Obama being arrested and jailed on his social media platform on Sunday.

He followed that up with, among other things, a clip of Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard accusing Obama of manufacturing evidence to suggest that Russia helped him win the 2016 presidential election and a meme showing members of the 44th president’s administration posing for jailhouse mugshots.

Then, late on Sunday, the president wrote of Schiff: “Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff is in BIG TROUBLE! He falsified Loan Documents. He once said my son would go to prison on a SCAM that Schiff, along with other Crooked Dems, illegally ‘manufactured’ in order to stage an actual coup.

open image in gallery California Democratic Sen. Adam Schiff is the latest target of Trump’s wild claims ( AP )

“My son did nothing wrong, knew nothing about the fictional story. It was an American Tragedy! Now Shifty should pay the price of prison for a real crime, not one made up by the corrupt accusers!”

Trump’s gloating post followed up on his accusation last week that Schiff – who, as chair of the House Intelligence Committee, led the first impeachment push against him during his first term and whom the Republican has loathed ever since – engaged in “mortgage fraud” by dishonestly claiming a home in suburban Maryland was his primary residence.

The president claimed to have been given the tip-off by the federally-backed lender Fannie Mae and added with glee: “I always knew Adam Schiff was a Crook.”

The senator retaliated on X by denying any wrongdoing and commented: “Since I led his first impeachment, Trump has repeatedly called for me to be arrested for treason. So in a way, I guess this is a bit of a letdown. And this baseless attempt at political retribution won’t stop me from holding him accountable. Not by a long shot.

“This is just Donald Trump’s latest attempt at political retaliation against his perceived enemies. So it is not a surprise, only how weak this false allegation turns out to be. And much as Trump may hope, this smear will not distract from his Epstein files problem.”

Schiff’s press secretary Marisol Samayoa told CNN last year that her boss has claimed properties in both California and Maryland as his primary residences throughout his political career for mortgage purposes “because they are both occupied throughout the year and to distinguish them from a vacation property.”

open image in gallery Schiff, interviewed by Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last week, has hit back at Trump’s allegations ( The Late Show/CBS )

Schiff was a California congressman between 2001 and 2024 before he ran to succeed Laphonza Butler as a Golden State senator last year. He has kept a home in the north east for much of that time to serve as his base when Congress is in session, living there with his wife and sending his two children to Maryland public schools.

The senator was given a further chance to respond when he appeared on CBS’s just-cancelled The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday and said that Trump’s regular threats to his enemies – from law firms and universities to illegal immigrants – are attempts to create a “climate of fear” and “frighten people into submission.”

Speaking to camera to address the president directly, Schiff continued: “Donald, p*** off. But, before you do, release the Epstein files.”