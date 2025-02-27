Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Only two members of the Trump administration’s senior leadership are viewed favorably by the public, according to a new Economist / YouGov poll.

Within the Trump cabinet, only Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and Attorney General Pam Bondi got favorable ratings, each with a single percentage point differential between positive and negative views among respondents, according to the research.

Both officials are less well-known to the public than other figures in the administration, but they are certainly influential.

Leavitt has been the face of controversial administration moves in the briefing room, defending the White House’s decision to unilaterally claim that the Gulf of Mexico is named the Gulf of America while punishing AP journalists who use the globally recognized original name, as well as fending off continued questions seeking more transparency about Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) spending cuts campaign.

Bondi, meanwhile, is the tip of the spear on the administration’s efforts to go after on diversity programs, sanctuary cities, and investigate alleged anti-Christian and antisemitism.

On the other end of the spectrum, Vice President JD Vance and White House DOGE adviser Musk were seen least favorably, with 6 and 7 percent negative balances, according to the poll.

The public had a modestly positive view of Attorney General Pam Bondi, the poll found ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

Among respondents, 42 percent, the largest bloc, said DOGE had gone too far, while roughly half as many people said the effort was about right.

On other Trump policy areas, the White House got positive marks for its agenda on LGBTQ+ issues, the economy and immigration, while double-digit majorities of respondents don’t support its plans on diversity, health care, and government funding.

Public support has been mixed so far for the new administration.

A CNN and SSRS poll earlier this month found that 55 percent of respondents thought the administration is ignoring the country’s largest issues, while polling at the beginning of this month showed Trump had a 53 approval rating, among the highest he’s ever received.

Trump’s public support could be impacted by planned tariffs against Canada and Mexico that will take effect on March 4, which economists suggest could raise consumer prices and impact the supply chain of major U.S. industries including consumer electronics, energy, and auto manufacturing.