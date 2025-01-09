Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump spoke with Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito hours before the president-elect urged the nation’s high court to block his imminent sentencing date in his hush money trial.

The conservative justice told ABC News he agreed to take a call from the incoming president to recommend a law clerk for a position in his administration.

“I agreed to discuss this matter with President-elect Trump, and he called me yesterday afternoon,” Alito confirmed to ABC.

“We did not discuss the emergency application he filed today, and indeed, I was not even aware at the time of our conversation that such an application would be filed,” according to Alito. “We also did not discuss any other matter that is pending or might in the future come before the Supreme Court or any past Supreme Court decisions involving the President-elect.”

Trump — desperate to return to the White House with a clear record with the defeat of his criminal prosecutions — is set to enter office as the first criminally convicted president in U.S. history, unless the Supreme Court intervenes.

He is scheduled to be sentenced by New York Justice Juan Merchan in Manhattan criminal court on January 10, more than eight months after a unanimous jury convicted him on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

The president-elect will be inaugurated 10 days later on January 20.

open image in gallery Protests outside the Supreme Court in 2024 called on the resignations of conservative justices for a series of rulings siding with Donald Trump and right-wing special interests ( Getty Images )

The Supreme Court is also hearing oral arguments on Friday in a case to determine whether the federal government can ban the immensely popular social media app TikTok from operating in the United States. Trump asked the court to delay the impending ban, with his attorneys arguing that Trump “alone possesses the consummate dealmaking expertise, the electoral mandate, and the political will” to resolve the issue.

In a filing on Wednesday, attorneys for the president-elect argued the Supreme Court must stop his hush money proceedings “to prevent grave injustice and harm to the institution of the Presidency and the operations of the federal government.”

The court — which includes three conservative justices appointed by Trump — was asked to consider whether a landmark decision on presidential “immunity” also extends to Trump as a private citizen.

In May, a jury of 12 New Yorkers found Trump guilty of falsifying business records to cover up his reimbursement payments to then-attorney Michael Cohen, who paid “hush money” to adult film star Stormy Daniels, whose story about having sex with Trump threatened to derail his 2016 presidential campaign.

Trump’s attorneys contend that evidence used against him at trial should have been shielded by the Supreme Court’s “immunity” decision as part of the protected “official” acts of the presidency, and that the high court’s decision should block any criminal prosecution of a president-elect.

Attorneys for Justice Merchan and Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg are expected to respond to Trump’s filing on January 9.

open image in gallery Conservative Justice Samuel Alito has rebuffed calls from congressional Democrats to recuse himself in a series of cases involving Trump and 2024’s presidential election ( Getty Images )

Alito has drawn intense criticism for joining Supreme Court decisions that have sided with Trump and right-wing interests, including July’s “immunity” decision that upended the criminal cases against the president-elect. Alito also authored the Supreme Court decision that overturned Roe v Wade and revoked a constitutional right to abortion care.

He also rebuffed demands from Congressional Democrats to recuse himself from matters involving the president-elect, who has repeatedly sought the Supreme Court’s intervention in his path to the presidency.

Alito was also at the center of a series of investigative reports detailing his alliance with right-wing figures representing Republican interests.

Alito resisted calls for his resignation after an upside-down U.S. flag and an “Appeal to Heaven” flag — banners waved during the Capitol riots and by supporters of the “stop the steal” movement supporting Trump’s false claims of election fraud — were discovered at his properties following the 2020 presidential election.