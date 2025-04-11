Trump is set to undergo his physical today. What will be included in the report?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump, the oldest president to have been elected to serve in the White House, will undergo his annual physical examination on Friday morning.

Trump is expected to head to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Washington D.C., to be examined by his personal physician, Captain Sean Barbabella. It will be the first physical exam of his second term.

The president, who turns 79 in June, is known for his love of fast food and soda, specifically Diet Coke. Like former president Joe Biden, Trump does not drink alcohol. Trump is known to be an avid golfer and frequently flies to Mar-a-Lago on weekends to golf.

“I have never felt better, but nevertheless, these things must be done!” Trump wrote on Truth Social this week.

open image in gallery Trump has always publicly maintained he has good health despite any rumors or speculation ( AFP via Getty Images )

It’s unclear if the president will share his physical exam results with the public.

In the past, Trump has been reluctant to share medical information. The president refused to release medical records while on the campaign last year.

When Trump has released medical information, it has typically been overwhelmingly positive.

When he was running for president in 2015, his doctor, the late Dr. Harold Bornstein released a letter declaring Trump would be “the healthiest individual ever elected to the presidency.”

Bornstein reported Trump’s medical exam “showed only positive results” and that his labs were “astonishingly excellent.” He called the then-presidential candidate’s physical strength and stamina “extraordinary.”

open image in gallery Dr. Harold Bornstein, Trump’s former physician ( NY Daily News via Getty )

However, Bornstein later said the letter had been dictated by Trump himself. He told CNN: “He dictated that whole letter. I didn’t write that letter. I just made it up as I went along.”

When Trump was hospitalized with Covid in 2020 during his first term, his doctors at Walter Reed were accused of not being entirely transparent over his condition and giving conflicting accounts. The president’s physician, Sean Conley, acknowledged that he had tried to present an “upbeat” description.

While the White House typically determines what data it releases, there is no hard or fast rule on whether or not the president must release information about their health.

The report typically includes the president’s vital statistics, such as height, weight, heart rate, temperature, and blood pressure; a short analysis of the president’s systems, such as cardiac, pulmonary, dental, gastrointestinal, and neurological; and some laboratory results, such as cholesterol, white blood cell count, and more.

In Trump’s 2018 annual exam results, the president’s physician wrote a heavily positive analysis and summary of Trump’s health, calling it “excellent” and “very good.”

The only thing the president’s former doctor did indicate in that exam was that Trump “would benefit” from a healthier diet and more routine exercise.

Similar information, written positively, can be expected in the report if the president chooses to release it.

open image in gallery When Trump contracted Covid-19 during his first term, the White House did not share the extent of his illness with the public ( AP )

The last time Trump released medical information was when he suffered a surface-level wound after a bullet grazed his ear during a shooting at his rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last summer. Trump’s doctor said the wound did not require stitches

Both the public and media have speculated about the state of Trump’s mental and physical health. While the president has always maintained he is in good health, his age, combined with accusations from former White House employees, has led people to believe he is less stable than he says.

Yet the president has always kept his personal life close to his chest.

Biden released more detailed analytics related to his health while president – likely due to accusations Trump and others levied against him for supposedly being mentally and physically unfit to serve in office.