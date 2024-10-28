Donald Trump reveals real reason he doesn’t drink alcohol

Donald Trump has opened up about the real reason he doesn’t drink alcohol.

The former US president and Republican presidential candidate revealed his older brother Freddy, who died at the age of 43 in 1981, was an alcoholic.

Speaking to the National Faith Advisory Board at the Inaugural National Faith Summit in Powder Springs on Monday (28 October), Trump said: “I had a brother who was a great guy, but he had an alcohol problem.

“It’s a hard problem to cure and I’ve never had a glass because of him.”

Trump added: “I think I have the type of personality where I probably would have a problem.”