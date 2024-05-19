✕ Close Trump repeats demand that Biden take drug test before presidential debate

Donald Trump is back on the 2024 campaign trail having attended his son Barron’s high school graduation, for which Judge Juan Merchan scheduled a day off for the court as the prosecution in Mr Trump’s criminal hush money trial nears the close of its case.

The former president attended a fundraiser in Minnesota on Friday at which he said he wants Joe Biden to take a drug test before they debate on 27 June. He then travelled to Dallas to address the National Rifle Association convention, where he kept the crowd waiting for over two hours and appeared to freeze for 30 seconds.

Mr Trump will hold his first rally in New York since 2016 with an event planned in the South Bronx next week. The Trump campaign has filed a permit for a 3,500-person event in Crotona Park at 6pm on 23 May — once he has been allowed out of court for the day.

Mr Trump last held a rally in his native state in Buffalo in 2016 but has not attempted anything since given the Democratic Party’s dominance. Enthusiastic supporters of Mr Trump have organised a “MAGA Cruise” around Manhattan the evening before the rally.