Donald Trump spoke in Minnesota and Texas after attending Barron’s graduation in pause from criminal hush money trial
Donald Trump is back on the 2024 campaign trail having attended his son Barron’s high school graduation, for which Judge Juan Merchan scheduled a day off for the court as the prosecution in Mr Trump’s criminal hush money trial nears the close of its case.
The former president attended a fundraiser in Minnesota on Friday at which he said he wants Joe Biden to take a drug test before they debate on 27 June. He then travelled to Dallas to address the National Rifle Association convention, where he kept the crowd waiting for over two hours and appeared to freeze for 30 seconds.
Mr Trump will hold his first rally in New York since 2016 with an event planned in the South Bronx next week. The Trump campaign has filed a permit for a 3,500-person event in Crotona Park at 6pm on 23 May — once he has been allowed out of court for the day.
Mr Trump last held a rally in his native state in Buffalo in 2016 but has not attempted anything since given the Democratic Party’s dominance. Enthusiastic supporters of Mr Trump have organised a “MAGA Cruise” around Manhattan the evening before the rally.
Saturday Night Live kicked off its season finale this week with a skit teasing Donald Trump’s vice-presidential picks – including a gun-toting, dog-killing Kristi Noem and the “late, great” Hannibal Lecter.
James Austin Johnson reprised his role as the former president turned criminal defendant for Saturday night’s cold open, appearing outside Manhattan Criminal Court where Mr Trump’s hush money trial continues.
MAGA cruise around New York announced to coincide with Trump’s Bronx rally
Donald Trump’s Manhattan criminal trial and South Bronx rally this coming Thursday aren’t the only Make America Great Again shows in town this week.
A “Trump Rally Bronx MAGA cruise” on the evening of 22 May, the day before the former president appears at his first New York rally in eight years, was announced on Saturday by the site, TrumpSwag.com.
Biden: ‘My opponent is not a good loser — but he is a loser'
Jan 6: Rioter loses GOP primary for West Virginia congressional seat
A man convicted of entering the Capitol during the January 6 riot lost a Republican primary for the House of Representatives in West Virginia on Tuesday.
Derrick Evans was running against WV-1 incumbent Rep Carol Miller for a seat in the very same chamber he once joined a mob of enraged Trump supporters attempting to storm. He lost by more than 20,000 once all votes were counted.
‘Agent of chaos’ Trump is ‘running for revenge’ and ‘not focused on issues ... important to American people'
In a discussion about the announcement of two presidential debates in June and September, Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen told ABC’s Martha Raddatz that the format and timing of the Biden-Trump debates “work better for the American people”.
“They’re designed to focus on serious issues, rather than create a circus atmosphere,” Mr Van Hollen said on This Week.
He also called former President Donald Trump an “agent of chaos” who is “running for revenge,” and added: “He is not focused on issues that are important to the American people.”
Trump claims Biden only has to remain upright to be declared winner of debates
During Donald Trump’s predictably rambling speech to the National Rifle Association convention on Saturday night, the former president claimed that Joe Biden need only stay upright during their scheduled presidential debates to be declared winner.
The two 2024 contenders will first face off on 27 June on CNN and then again on 10 September on ABC.
Referring to President Biden as a “low-IQ individual”, Mr Trump — currently on trial as a criminal defendant over the falsification of business records — said: “If this horrible individual finishes the debate, which I think he will ... if he's standing, if he's standing, they'll say it was a brilliant performance.”
He then imagined the reviews of Mr Biden’s performance in the media, saying: “It was a brilliant performance. They've never seen anything like it ... very much reminiscent of the days of FDR.”
He then said that the late president Franklin Delano Roosevelt had a “beautiful patrician voice, magnificent voice, great debater”.
MAGA broadcasting mainstay leaving RSBN
In a surprise on-air move today, Brian Glenn announced he is leaving Right Side Broadcasting Network with immediate effect.
Glenn has been the face of the network for the past four years, attending every Trump event over that time. Such close engagement with Trumpworld also led to a relationship with Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene.
RSBN is one of the main outlets for MAGA fans to watch Trump rallies now that they are no longer covered as closely by news networks.
Glenn has not revealed what his next move is, only saying: “I’m not at the liberty yet to tell you where I’m going, but just know that the American people, Trump, and speaking the truth is still going to be at the forefront of what I do.”
He made the announcement while broadcasting live from the NRA convention at which Donald Trump kept the crowd waiting for over two hours before giving a speech to accept the group’s endorsement.
