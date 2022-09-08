Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump says that “everyone wants me to run again” but has ruled out having daughter Ivanka on any 2024 ticket.

The one-term president told India’s NDTV in an interview that he would not consider his daughter as his vice-president candidate, if, as expected, he runs again for the White House.

Mr Trump has been publicly flirting with taking on Joe Biden again but has yet to formally announce his candidacy.

“Everyone wants me to run, I am leading in the polls...I’ll make a decision in the very near future, I suspect,” he told the news outlet.

He was asked in the interview if Ivanka, 40, was in his thinking for the role previously occupied by Mike Pence, and called it an “interesting” idea.

“Ivanka? My daughter? Never thought of that one. I’ve never even heard but that’s an interesting idea,” he told NDTV.

“That one I have not heard of, but she’s a very capable person that I can tell you. But no, I have not heard that one.”

Asked if he would even consider it, he replied: “No, I wouldn’t. Not my daughter.”

Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, played high-profile roles as senior White House advisers during Mr Trump’s single term in office.

Mr Trump, who has baselessly continued to claim electoral fraud since his defeat to Mr Biden, is facing a string of legal investigations into his business dealings and personal behaviour.

Last month, FBI agents raided his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and seized top secret documents, which reportedly included a document that detailed “a foreign government’s nuclear-defense readiness.”

During the interview, Mr Trump accused the Justice Department of a “set-up” and claimed that FBI agents had planted files at his estate.

“That they put there. It’s a set-up. It’s weaponisation. And it’s inappropriate to do. It’s a bad thing for our country,” he said.