Trump live updates: Senate to vote on ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’ in defining moment for president’s second term
Senators to vote on unlimited series of amendments to sprawling tax and spending megabill
President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” will be subjected to an unlimited series of amendment votes in the Senate on Monday.
The 940-page tax and spending bill, which maps out much of the president’s domestic legislative agenda, narrowly passed the House of Representatives last month and scraped through the Senate on Saturday night 51-49 after Majority Leader John Thune and Vice President JD Vance managed to persuade most Republican dissenters to fall in line.
The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) has warned that passage of the bill will add an estimated $3.3trn to the United States’s $36.2trn national debt over the next decade, which Democrats hope will give conservative fiscal hawks cause for concern.
Trump himself has urged his party to push through the bill regardless and ignore objections raised by the Senate parliamentarian about several of its provisions as its July 4 deadline looms.
Senators will start voting on the amendments, on what could prove to be a very long day, from 9am ET (2pm GMT) on Monday.
Senate megabill would explode debt and kick 11.8 million off Medicaid: ‘Our fiscal house is basically on fire’
New estimates from the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) have revealed that Senate Republicans’ version of Trump’s spending package would lead to more Americans losing health coverage than the version of the president’s flagship legislation that passed the House last month.
The legislation would push 11.8 million Americans off insurance by 2034, according to the report from the nonpartisan CBO.
Over the same period, federal spending on Medicaid, Medicare and Obamacare would be cut by $1.1trn. More than $1trn of the cuts would be made to Medicaid.
The estimates confirm the concerns of some Republicans who are worried about cuts to Medicaid, which amount to the steepest cuts to the federal healthcare program in history.
Some Republicans, worried about the deficit and national debt, have pressed for further cuts, while others fear what deep cuts mean for their constituents.
The estimates also clash with Trump’s promise not to cut Medicaid apart from removing what he describes as fraud and waste.
Here’s Gustaf Kilander’s report on the megabill’s potential impact.
Senate megabill would explode debt and kick 11.8 million off Medicaid, analysis finds
Good morning
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Capitol Hill as the United States Senate reconvenes to vote on an unlimited series of amendments to Donald Trump’s signature “Big, Beautiful Bill” on what promises to be a very long day indeed.
