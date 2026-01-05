Trump says he could have prevented 9/11 and wrote about it in his book

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has claimed that he predicted the threat of 9/11 in his book, published in 2000, but that U.S. officials did not listen to him.

Trump made the outlandish statement during a gaggle Sunday on Air Force One alongside Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and Senator Lindsey Graham after the South Carolina Republican said Democrats should be celebrating the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

“To my Democratic friends, you should be celebrating this. When Bin Laden went down, I was the first to applaud President [Barack] Obama,” Graham told reporters.

Trump then seized on the opportunity to mention how he supposedly predicted the 2001 terrorist attacks a year earlier in his book, The America We Deserve.

“You know I wrote about Bin Laden one year before the attack on the World Trade Center, and I said, ‘You gotta go after Bin Laden.’ It was in my book, and, very few people want to say that, but it was in my book,” the president claimed.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump claimed aboard Air Force One Sunday that he predicted the threat of 9/11 in his book, published in 2000, but no one was listening to his warning about Osama Bin Laden ( Getty )

The president then insisted, without evidence, that the terrorist attacks could have been prevented had U.S. officials heeded his warning.

“You know, if they would’ve listened to me, they would’ve taken out Bin Laden. Then you wouldn’t have had the World Trade Center tragedy,” Trump said.

Trump has falsely claimed for years that he predicted the danger of al-Qaeda leader Osama Bin Laden, despite fact checks of his 2000 book finding it contained no such warning.

Although Bin Laden appears by name in The America We Deserve, the mention is brief and is not accompanied by any sort of warning. The terrorist leader is named in a paragraph about various security threats facing the U.S.

“One day we’re told that a shadowy figure with no fixed address named Osama bin Laden is public enemy number one, and US jetfighters lay waste to his camp in Afghanistan. He escapes back under some rock, and a few news cycles later it’s on to a new enemy and new crisis,” the book states.

open image in gallery Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham appeared alongside Trump on Air Force One Sunday and said Democrats should be celebrating the capture of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro ( Reuters )

In the book, Trump did predict a major terror attack would soon take place in the U.S., writing that this event would “make the [1993] bombing of the Trade Center look like kids playing with firecrackers.”

While his prediction would end up being correct, he did not mention Bin Laden or al-Qaeda as potential perpetrators of such an attack.

Fears that Bin Laden was plotting an attack were public knowledge by 2000, and U.S. intelligence agencies had the al-Qaeda leader on their radar, despite Trump’s claims.

In December 1998, intelligence officials told then-President Bill Clinton that al-Qaeda was planning attacks in the US, including training personnel to hijack an aircraft. By 2000, Bin Laden was on the FBI’s “ten most wanted fugitives” and “most wanted terrorists” lists.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed in the September 11 attacks carried out by al-Qaeda in the U.S. A decade later, Bin Laden was killed by U.S. Navy SEALS in Pakistan.