Trump businesses earned $1m from Pentagon while he was in office

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Newly released documents have revealed that Donald Trump’s businesses charged the Pentagon almost $1m during the first three years of his presidency.

As per the documents obtained by ethics watchdog American Oversight, and verified by Forbes, Trump’s businesses charged his Department of Defense $976k from 2016 to 2019.

The number is reportedly way larger than previous public information of about $300k, which was reported by CNN in 2019.

“As far as we can tell, this is the first time these specific expenses have been reported– and they are long overdue,” Heather Sawyer, American Oversight’s executive director told Forbes.

“While we expect to receive receipts of government spending at Trump properties for years to come, we urge the government to pick up the pace so that the American people have this information as they consider Trump’s re-election efforts.”

As per the documents, the defence department spent money across 15 different Trump properties with the former president’s Miami resort being the biggest beneficiary, followed by his golf club in New Jersey.

Both properties collected $274k and $266k respectively.

Mr Trump’s Scottish resorts also collected approximately $181k.

(AP)

Mr Sawyer pointed out that “Trump’s refusal to divest from his businesses created an environment rife with the potential for abuse”.

He added: “During his administration, Trump’s properties became vessels for self-enrichment.

“Donald Trump is now running for president again. His ‘old’ habit of enriching himself at taxpayer expense deserves renewed scrutiny as he seeks another term.”

In other news, Mr Trump is set to make his first public appearances since his federal indictment, speaking on 10 June to Republican audiences in Georgia and North Carolina as he seeks to rally supporters to his defence.

The former president is going to reportedly deliver a full-throated rebuke of the charges and amplify his assertions that he is the victim of a politically motivated “witch hunt” by Joe Biden’s Justice Department.