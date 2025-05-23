Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Radio host Charlamagne tha God says President Donald Trump is using the Justice Department to go after New York Attorney General Letitia James in “retaliation” against the charges she brought against him in 2022.

“We do know that Tish James is absolutely correct right?” Charlamagne said on Thursday’s The Breakfast Club . “This is just retaliation for the charges that Tish James brought against Donald Trump.

“Like, Donald Trump has a list and Tish James is high on that list.”

The Trump administration recently accused James of “falsifying records” in August 2023 to secure home loans on a property in Norfolk, Virginia, that she said was her “principal residence” while still serving in her role in New York.

She spoke out about the probe against her this week.

“This investigation into me is nothing more than retribution. It's baseless,” James said Tuesday.

In 2022, the AG launched a civil fraud case against Trump and his business empire in New York, accusing him of inflating the value of Trump Organization assets. The proceedings ended with New York state Supreme Court Judge Arthur Engoron ordering the now-president to pay a $354 million fine plus interest.

open image in gallery Radio host Charlamagne tha God said that President Donald Trump is using the Justice Department to go after Letitia James in retaliation for the charges she brought against him in 2022. ( The Daily Show / screengrab )

The radio host speculated that Alvin Bragg, whose office convicted Trump on 34 counts of falsifying business records as part of a conspiracy to influence the 2016 presidential election, is also on the president’s retribution list.

“Alvin Bragg is very quiet, probably rightfully so,” Charlamagne said. “But you know, we do know this is retaliation.”

Trump posted on Truth Social last month that he considers James “a totally corrupt politician” and a “wacky crook”, who “should resign from her position as New York State Attorney General, IMMEDIATELY.”

Laying out the allegations against James, Housing Finance Agency Director William Pulte wrote a letter to U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi and her deputy Todd Blanche last month.

“Ms. James was the sitting Attorney General of New York and is required by law to have her primary residence in the state of New York – even though her mortgage applications list her intent to have the Norfolk, VA, property as her primary home,” Pulte wrote.

open image in gallery James spoke out about the probe against her this week. ‘This investigation into me is nothing more than retribution. It's baseless,’ she said Tuesday. ( Getty Images )

“It appears Ms. James’ property and mortgage-related misrepresentations may have continued to her recent 2023 Norfolk, VA property purchase in order to secure a lower interest rate and more favorable loan terms.”

A spokesperson for James’ office previously said in a statement: “Attorney General James is focused every single day on protecting New Yorkers, especially as this administration weaponizes the federal government against the rule of law and the Constitution.

“She will not be intimidated by bullies – no matter who they are.”