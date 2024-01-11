Trump’s civil fraud trial judge faces bomb threat at his home

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

2024-01-11

Hours ahead of closing arguments in Donald Trump's civil fraud trial in New York, a bomb threat was made at the home of the judge overseeing the case, according to New York courts and law enforcement officials.

Early Thursday morning, a “swatting” investigation was underway at the home of Judge Arthur Engoron, the Nassau County Police Department told The Independent.

“At this time it has been deemed unfounded, the investigation is ongoing,” a spokesperson for the police department said.

Mr Engoron has faced a multitude of threats and harassment since the former president’s trial began.

The threat came hours after Trump’s tirade on Truth Social, after the court’s release of an email exchange showing Trump’s lawyers refusing to commit their client to limiting his outbursts in their pitch for his delivery of closing arguments this morning

It’s also the latest in a wave of violent threats targeting judges and prosecutors overseeing a growing number of legal challenges against him, and the latest alleged threat to a US official amid a string of “swatting” attempts and bomb hoaxes across the country.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump is questioned next to Judge Arthur Engoron, during the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in New York State Supreme Court in the Manhattan borough of New York City, U.S., November 6, 2023 (REUTERS)

The threat did not impact proceedings in the trial which is expected to continue this morning.

Just days ago, the judge overseeing Mr Trump’s federal election interference case, Judge Tanya Chutkan, was the target of a “swatting” incident after police received false reports of a shooting at her home on Sunday, NBC News said.

Swatting is the act of making a prank or fake emergency call to law enforcement in an attempt to dispatch a large number of armed officers to a location.