Trump election case judge targeted in ‘swatting’ incident

The federal judge overseeing Donald Trump’s election interference case was seemingly the target of a “swatting” incident at her home.

Police and fire trucks arrived at Judge Tanya Chutkan’s home after false reports of a shooting on Sunday night, reported NBC News.

A police report obtained by the outlet states that officers with the Metropolitan Police Department responded to a call at around 10pm and that the judge, who was not named in the report, was at home when they arrived on the scene.

The unnamed resident told officers that she “was not injured and that there was no one in her home.”

A police spokesperson told NBC News that the department had “determined no shooting took place.”

A “swatting” typically involves a fake emergency call to 911 operators that can lead to heavily armed and armoured law enforcement teams being dispatched.

It is the latest swatting incident to take place in recent weeks, with the Maine secretary of state who blocked Mr Trump from the 2024 primary ballot also targeted.

The judge is overseeing the federal case brought by special counsel Jack Smith against the one-term president. She has been targeted by Mr Trump on social media and has also faced threats.

Texas woman Abigail Jo Shry, 43, was arrested and charged in August 2023 with transmitting a threat to injure a person via interstate commerce.

An affidavit in the case states that she allegedly called the judge on 5 August and left a “threatening voicemail message” for her.

“Hey you stupid slave,” prosecutors say that Ms Shry said before referring to the judge using the N-word.

“You are in our sights, we want to kill you. … If Trump doesn’t get elected in 2024, we are coming to kill you, so tread lightly, b——,” the message allegedly continued.

“You will be targeted personally, publicly, your family, all of it.”

Mr Trump’s trial is set to start in March unless the US Supreme Court rules on an immunity claim made by the Republican.

He pleaded not guilty to the charges against him during a court appearance in August.