Trump arrives at Florida court to try to dismiss classified documents case

Donald Trump has arrived at a federal courthouse in Florida for a hearing on his attempts to throw out criminal charges stemming from his retention of classified documents stashed at his Mar-a-Lago property.

In two of their motions to dismiss the case, the former president’s attorneys argued that his charges under the Espionage Age are unconstitutionally “vague” and that the Presidential Records Act protects him from prosecution.

US District Judge Aileen Cannon, who was appointed to the judiciary by Mr Trump, is presiding over Thursday’s hearing in Fort Pierce, where the former president faces a 40-count indictment alleging violations of the Espionage Act, obstruction, and the illegal removal of federal records.

The motions to dismiss the case add to his growing list of attempts to evade the 91 criminal charges against him in four separate criminal cases in four jurisdictions.

Mr Trump’s attorneys have argued in court filings that Mr Trump had “virtually unreviewable” authority to designate presidential records as personal ones, and that the National Archives and US Department of Justice were unauthorized to retrieve records that Mr Trump was given “unreviewable discretion” to label “personal” before he left the White House.

Prosecutors with the office of special counsel Jack Smith have argued that those documents are “indisputably presidential,” and that the Presidential Records Act (PRA) would still apply to any classified information discovered at his residence. The former president is not charged for violating the PRA.

Donald Trump arrives at a federal courthouse in Florida on 14 March for a hearing on his attempts to dismiss criminal charges in a classified documents case. (REUTERS)

Mr Trump’s lawyers argued in a separate motion that the application of the Espionage Act – which prohibits the willful retention of national defence information – is “unconstitutionally vague” and that the term “national defence information” is too broad.

But “Trump fails to explain how his prior status as an original classifying authority has any bearing on whether he could retain classified documents post-presidency, whether or not he had a role in classifying,” according to prosecutors.

Mr Trump is charged with the illegal possession of classified documents at his Florida estate after leaving the White House in January 2021 and for impeding efforts by the US government to reclaim them.

According to the indictment, Mr Trump allegedly attempted to hide boxes of classified documents following a grand jury subpoena that ordered their return.

Mr Trump’s aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira were also indicted and have also moved to dismiss the charges against them.

All men have pleaded not guilty.

In an interview with right-wing network Newsmax that aired on 13 March, Mr Trump claimed he took the documents “very legally” and “wasn’t hiding them.”

Mr Smith has proposed a trial should start on 8 July, while Mr Trump’s attorneys have suggested that a trial should start on 12 August, if at all.

Mr De Oliveira would also be tried on 12 August, under the defendants’ proposed schedule. Mr Nauta would be tried on 9 September.

In separate motions, Mr Trump’s legal team has also argued that the case should be dismissed on “presidential immunity” grounds, a defence he has used – and which judges have rejected – in a separate federal case surrounding his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Prosecutors fired back at that “outlandish” claim “that he is immune from crimes which ... entirely post-date his term of office,” they wrote. “Such a claim is not only unprecedented; it is entirely without basis in law.”

FBI agents seized more than 300 classified government documents from Mr Trump’s Florida compound during a warrant-authorised search of the property in August 2022, after protracted attempts from federal authorities and the National Authorities to get them back.

This is a develong story