Trump news – live: Ex-president hosts QAnon figure Liz Crokin at Mar-a-Lago as more classified documents found
Follow live updates about Donald Trump
Related Video: Donald Trump accused of ‘attempted coup’ at January 6 hearing
Donald Trump played host to prominent QAnon influencer and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, with photos showing the pair posing together.
Ms Crokin, who continues to amplify a baseless conspiracy theory accusing Democrats of child sexual abuse, is just the latest far-right figure welcomed by the former president to his Florida club after he came under fire for meeting white supremacist Nick Fuentes and antisemite Kanye West last month.
Wednesday’s event comes amid a week of political and legal blows for the former president.
The same day, it emerged that a search of Mr Trump’s properties had uncovered at least two classified documents at a storage unit in Florida. The documents have now been turned over to the FBI.
On Tuesday, The Trump Organization was found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme. Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson old reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.
And Trump-endorsed GOP candidate Herschel Walker lost the Georgia senate race to Democrat Raphael Warnock.
Kathy Griffin speaks out about incident where she posed with replica of Trump’s bloodied head
Kathy Griffin has spoken out about the controversial incident where she posed with a replica of Donald Trump’s bloodied head.
In 2017, the comedian and actress posed for a photo with a mask of the former president’s severed head covered in ketchup.
She instantly faced backlash, including being investigated by the Secret Service and placed on a “no fly” list as well as seeing her career opportunities plummet.
Ms Griffin addressed the incident in an op-ed for Newsweek on Wednesday, revealing that several celebrity guests came to her home that night the photo was posted online.
“The night of the Trump photo, I happened to have planned a dinner at my house with Melanie Griffith, Rita Wilson and Kris Jenner. I’d quite literally had the worst day of my career and the three of them showed up looking a million dollars and I was in my PJs,” she wrote.
“It turned out that they were quite wonderful to talk to that night. So much so I wondered: Might it all just stop tonight?”
But the backlash continued to escalate, she said.
“The hatred from the right was more intense than I could have thought, but not that surprising. But the left wing being so taken by this campaign against me was hard. It was just too much for me,” she said, adding that “I learned that my old friends weren’t coming back”.
Donald Trump’s devastating day
Donald Trump has spent decades trying to avoid criminal attachments, accusing his political enemies of launching spurious investigations despite a growing list of credible accusations of wrongdoing.
Are things starting to catch up with the former president?
Alex Woodward reports.
Trump faces ‘greed and cheating’ convictions and expanding criminal probes
His company was convicted of a years-long tax avoidance scheme bolstered by a ‘culture of fraud and deception’ while several federal investigations circle the former president and his 2024 ambitions
Giuliani testifies for 11 hours in ethics probe over false Trump election claims
Former New York City mayor Rudy Giuliani testified for 11 hours to defend his role in former president Donald Trump’s effort to challenge the 2020 presidential election results, as the Washington DC Bar has called for his law license to be revoked.
Eric Garcia reports.
Giuliani testifies over false Trump election claims with his law license on the line
Comes in response to Giuliani’s lawsuit to challenge election results in Pennsylvania
Watch: Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud
Trump Organization found guilty of tax fraud by New York jury
Two subsidiaries of Donald Trump’s real estate and licensing company, the Trump Organization, have been found guilty of tax fraud. The New York jury found the corporate entities to be guilty of all 17 counts, including conspiracy charges and falsifying business records. Last year’s indictment was filed against the Trump Corporation, the Trump Payroll Corporation, and the Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg. Prosecutors described a multi-decade scheme to avoid payroll taxes through substantial, untaxed benefits such as cars and housing. This Fox5 report details the results of the trial. Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Donald Trump and the many investigations
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.
The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.
Alex Woodward has put together a list of the key probes into Mr Trump.
Jan 6, Mar-a-Lago and a golf course: The investigations Donald Trump is facing
The former president, his business and allies are under scrutiny for tax fraud allegations, real estate practices and a plot to steal the 2020 election
Jan 6 committee plots next moves as criminal referrals expected
Andrew Buncombe looks at what comes next for the committee after its hearings became this year’s must-watch event.
Jan 6 hearings revealed stunning details of Trump’s attempted ‘coup’
Hearings turned into must-watch viewing – and now the committee is plotting its next moves, writes Andrew Buncombe
Watch: Trevor Noah pokes fun at Donald Trump’s ‘genius’ running of Trump Organization
Trevor Noah pokes fun at Donald Trump’s ‘genius’ running of Trump Organization
The Daily Show host Trevor Noah laid into Donald Trump following the news that the Trump Organization had been found guilty of tax fraud. The former president's company was convicted on Tuesday, 6 December, of helping its top executives dodge taxes on off-the-books benefits such as Manhattan apartments and luxury cars. Neither Mr Trump nor his family members were on trial. Noah joked that Trump would be "going to prison," not as an inmate, but to visit "the lower-ranking" people "who did this without his knowledge or his permission." Sign up for our newsletters.
Proud Boys sedition case roiled by fight over officer testimony
A legal fight has erupted over a Washington D.C. police officer who was communicating with Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio in the run-up to the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol attack that could shape the outcome of the upcoming trial of Tarrio and other far-right extremists.
Here’s the latest from the case.
Fight over officer testimony roils Proud Boys sedition case
A legal fight has erupted over a Washington D
DoJ subpoenas four states for Trump communications connected to Jan 6 attack
The recently appointed special counsel at the US Department of Justice has issued subpoenas for documents in four states that were central to former president Donald Trump’s attempt to subvert the outcome of the 2020 presidential election
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed officials in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin for communications with the former president, his campaign and others within his circle.
Alex Woodward reports.
Justice Department subpoenas four states for Trump communications connected to Jan 6
Newly appointed special counsel issues first known Justice Department subpoenas in Capitol riot investigation, zeroing in on states central to ex-president’s failed attempt to overturn 2020 results
Search by ‘outside firm’ found more classified documents
A search of former president Donald Trump’s properties by a third-party firm retained by his legal team reportedly discovered at least two documents bearing classification markings in a storage unit in West Palm Beach, Florida used by the twice-impeached ex-president.
According to The Washington Post, Mr Trump’s team engaged the outside firm to search the ex-president’s properties — including his New Jersey and Manhattan residences for classified documents — after a federal judge ordered them to certify that he had complied with a grand jury subpoena to produce any such material in his possession.
Andrew Feinberg has more details.
Search by ‘outside firm’ found more classified documents in Trump storage unit
Mr Trump’s attorneys are seeking to avoid another FBI search of the ex-president’s other residences after the 8 August search of his Palm Beach, Florida home
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies