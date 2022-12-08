✕ Close Related Video: Donald Trump accused of ‘attempted coup’ at January 6 hearing

Donald Trump played host to prominent QAnon influencer and Pizzagate conspiracy theorist Liz Crokin at Mar-a-Lago on Wednesday, with photos showing the pair posing together.

Ms Crokin, who continues to amplify a baseless conspiracy theory accusing Democrats of child sexual abuse, is just the latest far-right figure welcomed by the former president to his Florida club after he came under fire for meeting white supremacist Nick Fuentes and antisemite Kanye West last month.

Wednesday’s event comes amid a week of political and legal blows for the former president.

The same day, it emerged that a search of Mr Trump’s properties had uncovered at least two classified documents at a storage unit in Florida. The documents have now been turned over to the FBI.

On Tuesday, The Trump Organization was found guilty of all charges stemming from what prosecutors described as a sweeping, multi-decade tax fraud scheme. Meanwhile, January 6 committee chairman Rep Bennie Thompson old reporters that they will be making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice.

And Trump-endorsed GOP candidate Herschel Walker lost the Georgia senate race to Democrat Raphael Warnock.