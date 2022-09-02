Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

FBI agents found 90 empty folders that once held extremely sensitive documents among the 27 boxes they removed from former president Donald Trump’s home during a court-authorised search on 8 August, according to an unsealed copy of a detailed inventory filed with a federal judge.

The 27 boxes were found to contain at least 10,000 documents which are by law the property of the United States government and were supposed to be returned to the National Archives at the close of his term.

Agents also seized morethan 100 “unique documents with classification markings,” including three stored in Mr Trump’s desk. Classification levels ranged from confidential — the lowest level of classification in the US system — to the highest, top secret.

But Mr Trump’s hoard of stolen government property also included folders with markings designating them as meant to hold classified documents or sensitive documents that were meant to be returned to the White House Staff Secretary, a key White House aide who manages the flow of paper to and from the president’s desk.

Of the 90 empty folders recovered by agents, 47 of them were marked as having contained classified documents, while the remainder were meant to be returned to the staff secretary’s office.

In one box seized from Mr Trump’s office, agents found 24 documents bearing classification markings, but 43 empty folders marked with “CLASSIFIED” banners. It’s unclear whether the folders had once been used to transport the classified documents and shield them from view, but the fact that there are not a corresponding number of documents marked as classified to match the number of classified folders raises the troubling possibility that Mr Trump may have lost or turned over to others documents once contained in the folder.

More follows...